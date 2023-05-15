The new collection expands to include gender-diverse identities

A total of seven one-act plays make up Eden Prairie Player’s first-ever “Women’s One Acts+,” the new title for the group previously known as Women’s One Acts.

1

From left to right, actors Jeny Stevens and Danielle Bormann Davidson from “The Perfect Maid” for the Eden Prairie Players “Women’s One Acts+” line-up.
2

 From left to right, actors Gina Light, Luke Langfeldt and Larry Greenstein from “Identity” for the Eden Prairie Players “Women’s One Acts+” line-up.
3

From left to right, actors Anjeline Mae Ramirez and Kasey Schlichte from “The Box Play” for the Eden Prairie Players “Women’s One Acts+” line-up.
4

From left to right, actors Paul Nevin, Elise Higgins, Ben Glomski and Sher U-F from “Discarding Skirts” for the Eden Prairie Players “Women’s One Acts+” line-up.

