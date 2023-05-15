The new collection expands to include gender-diverse identities
A total of seven one-act plays make up Eden Prairie Player’s first-ever “Women’s One Acts+,” the new title for the group previously known as Women’s One Acts.
This is the fifth collection of one-act plays the group has put on so far, with the first beginning in 2018. While the title formerly encompassed women’s one-act plays, this one has opened up to allow other gender-diverse voices in as well.
“Over time, we realized people identify outside of being a man or a woman, and what about those people and including everybody? Inclusion is contagious. It helps provide opportunities for more people and in this case, it brings in the necessary gender balance to the Eden Prairie Players community that we need so much,” said Sher U-F, one of the one-act actors and chair of the EPP advisory committee.
For EPP, an important vocal point for the group is a commitment to inclusion. This means welcoming all people of all genders.
“While the ‘Women’s One Acts+’ focuses on equalizing gender opportunities, it’s amazing how it actually brings in more diversity. Marginalized people, more than not, provide space for other marginalized folks and it’s really a domino effect. It’s beautiful,” U-F said.
Something U-F and the rest of the group have noticed is that shows written by men are generally produced more. While she hopes that one day creating a one-act line-up specifically to highlight women and gender-diverse identities will not be necessary, creating it is necessary now and important.
The decision to rename the one-act line-up was made at the last advisory committee meeting EPP Producer Liz Michaelson attended before she unexpectedly died last December.
“To me, it just really honors Liz’s legacy of welcoming everyone to EPP. As we move forward without her, but we move forward with her in our hearts and the work that we do honors the work that she was doing,” U-F said.
The one-acts
Seven one-act plays make up this year’s round, with a diverse variety of stories written and directed by a diverse variety of people.
“The one acts are a nice way for people to get started in theater because every show can range from generally around 12-15 minutes long. I like to call it ‘theater light,’ but people pour in so much work into what they’re doing, like creating a backstory for their characters and really doing a deep dive into these plays. Some of them are brain candy, they’re made to make you laugh and feel good, and others are very powerful stories,” U-F said.
At the start of every night is “The Box Play (A Play About Boxes),” written by Liv Shoup and directed by Laura Baker. According to the website, it follows college freshman Morgan who is forced to leave her childhood home due to her abusive step-mom and contemplates her situation as she packs three boxes of items with her best friend.
The next is “Discarding Skirts,” written by Leslie Corn and directed by Michelle Schwantes. Schwantes has been directing for over 20 years. Based on the true story of Frank Woodhull in 1908, Schwantes said the show examines identities from different flashpoints.
“Frank has a non-traditional identity for the time period and Frank is just your everyday guy, who’s hardworking and this is the first time he’s ever been out of the country,” Schwantes said. “He was originally Canadian born, but he worked in the United States for 30 years before he decided to go overseas to England to visit the land of his ancestors and then when he came back, he discovered that the process for folks at Ellis Island was not straight forward and it involves a lot of self-reflection, experiences that are somewhat traumatic and invasive. This show is very unique in that in 15 minutes, it explores a variety of different types of identity.”
For audiences tuning in to the one-act series, Schwantes said she hopes they have a chance to connect with Frank and that the show allows them to examine his story to reflect on how the world has become what it is now.
“I always think a good show should entertain you but also it should stay with you, whether that’s asking questions afterward or having a strong opinion or debating it with coffee or drinks with your friends,” Schwantes said. “I just hope that it engages the audiences and that they’re able to spend a few moments in delightfully entertaining Frank’s shoes.”
The third one act is “The Perfect Maid,” written by Karen Howes and directed by Jess Passaro. According to the website, the story follows a single woman deciding to get back together with a boyfriend who cheated on her. Her maid returns to keep the breakup intact.
The middle show is “7-10 Split,” written by Ruth Cantrell and directed by Samantha King. Featuring Lois Lanes, a drag queen, the show follows them as they “go to a bowling alley to pay homage to their late grandmother and reflect, with laughter and grief, the life lessons this feisty lady taught about not only being able to bowl a strike but live life to its fullest,” according to the description on the website.
The fifth show is “Identity,” written by Dale Griffiths Stamos and directed by Lori Alsdurf. Simply put, the story follows a son as his mother, suffering from Alzheimer’s, mistakes him for someone else, revealing shocking truths.
The sixth show is “It Skips a Generation,” written by C.J. Ehrlich and directed by Lori Constable. According to the website, the play follows the character Chaya as she meets with her estranged grandfather in secret in order to find out more about his past, allowing her to then explore her future.
Rounding off the selection of one-act plays is “Ashes to Dust,” written by Kate Leslie and directed by Jen Cordes. Cordes, who has been involved with EPP for eight years, calls the show “a comical take on the complexities of family dynamics and community that’s involved with a loved one has passed away.”
The show features a mother and two daughters and the message of grief, something that she wanted to focus on by projecting a relatable message for the audience.
“We can just be our true authentic selves, we can set boundaries, we can make choices even if other people don’t agree with them. I just wanted the audience to really be able to relate to the characters in the story since we’ve all lost someone important to us,” Cordes said.
A final message Cordes wanted to share was the importance of supporting local, live community theater.
“It’s a really affordable way to have a night out and just have some laughs, have some cries. Spend time with family and friends. I think we’re just really lucky as a community to have an organization like Eden Prairie Players so close by,” she said.
“Women’s One Acts+” show dates include 7:30 p.m. shows on May 12-13, 18-20 and a 2 p.m. show on May 21.
Eden Prairie Player shows take place at the Riley Jacques Barn at 9100 Riley Lake Road in Eden Prairie. Tickets are $15 and $20 at the door or online, with the Thursday performance being pay-what-you-can if purchased at the door. Ticket sales at the door are cash or check only.
For more information, visit edenprairieplayers.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.