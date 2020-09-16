Star Legacy Foundation, an Eden Prairie-based nonprofit, has launched the Minnesota Center for Stillbirth and Infant Death.
This program was launched in late 2019 and serves families who have experienced the death of a baby during pregnancy or infancy.
The center will host virtual meet and greet sessions to introduce the program and provide details about how to refer a family for support. Sessions will be at noon, Thursday, Sept. 17; 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21; and noon Tuesday, Sept. 22. Registration and more details are available at mncsid.org.
Every year in Minnesota, approximately 400 babies are stillborn and 350 die during infancy. In addition to the intense grief, families often suffer from depression, anxiety and trauma. There is significant racial disparity in these deaths as Black and Native American babies are twice as likely to die during pregnancy or infancy as those from other backgrounds.
Examples of support offered include referrals to mental health services, financial support, assistance with funeral and disposition arrangements, coordination of services, and communication with employers and schools.
Services provided by the foundation are free to families and low-cost options are available for other services. Written materials are available in English, Spanish, Hmong and Somali, and interpreters are available.
The foundation is a national nonprofit organization that was started by family and friends of Garrett Jamison Wimmer, who was stillborn on July 31, 2004.
Info: starlegacyfoundation.org
