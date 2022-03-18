‘Sapphire’ is part of a grander plan for superhero universe
Eden Prairie native Sam Gallenberger released his latest novel, “Sapphire,” this month, continuing the story of the superhero universe he invented.
As he took the next step in his writing career, Gallenberger explained why he chooses to write about the kinds of characters that have dominated pop culture in recent years.
“I find that they typically have some of the most interesting and diverse stories to tell because they can cover any and all genres,” he wrote in an email to the Sun Sailor. “There are no limitations to them, which I love. I can tell a compelling, character-driven story that many readers can relate to, find inspiring, or even feel a sense of grief over.”
“Sapphire” is a follow-up to “The Crimson Arrow,” released in 2021 to kick off what Gallenberger calls the “War Zone Universe.”
Though currently living in Shakopee, he noted that he has lived in Eden Prairie almost his entire life.
“I went to Prairie View, Oak Point, CMS, and graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 2010. I ran track, played football, and went through the in-house basketball system. So I’ve gone through it all here,” he wrote.
Growing up, Gallenberger wanted to be an artist, but realized he didn’t have that talent. However, he enjoyed storytelling, “in all mediums,” he wrote.
“Gradually I decided that I needed to do some of that in my lifetime,” he continued. “Telling stories, creating characters, and tying things together over time for big payoffs – that is exciting for me.”
Though a reader might not like superheroes, he says there’s more to his newest work.
“‘Sapphire’ is a story that can work for so many kinds of readers. If you aren’t interested in superheroes, that’s fine. It’s a character-driven story that focuses heavily on the relationships these characters have with each other,” he wrote.
In telling the story of the “War Zone Universe,” Gallenberger draws from other genres.
“My process is quite simple,” he wrote. “I consume a ton of content from all different mediums of storytelling. When I see an idea I really like, I will think to myself, ‘That was cool, but what if this happened instead?’ And that’s how most of my plots are developed.”
Gallenberger says that when writing, he tends to be all-in.
“When I’m feeling it, I can go for hours undisturbed writing, planning out future storylines, and developing characters that I find interesting,” he wrote. “I can do this for weeks on end. Then I’ll tend to burn out, and take some time off before getting back into it.”
It’s a pattern he plans to continue.
“After ‘Sapphire,’ I’ll have another novel coming out at the end of 2022. The goal is to put out three stories every two years. I have four collective arcs for my series as a whole, which I have deemed the ‘War Zone Saga,’ and I’ll probably take a year off in between each of them,” he wrote.
He wrote that he plans on “telling these stories for the next two decades.”
Gallenberger self-publishes his work.
“ I’ve found it’s easy to do, and I can work on my schedule, which is important to me,” he said.
All his works are available on Amazon and Smashwords under “Sam Gallenberger.”
