Students in all grades at Eden Prairie Schools will be back in schools at least part of the time early this month.
All students moved into distance learning beginning in late November and early December due to increasing COVID-19 rates. However, the district invited students in kindergarten through second grade back for in-person learning Jan. 6. Students in grades three through five could return for full-time, in-person learning Jan. 20, with sixth-graders returning Feb. 3.
Superintendent Josh Swanson’s plan called for staff for grades seven through 12 to plan, train and prepare Feb. 4-5 before the hybrid system began again for the older students Monday, Feb. 8.
An update on the district website, edenpr.org, said a regional support team and a local incident command team supported the district plan to bring back secondary students to hybrid learning. Students had been offered the chance to seek approval to use hybrid learning or distance learning for the second semester.
“The decision to change learning models is based on multiple factors including COVID case rates, districtwide health and safety routines, safety procedures in schools and classrooms and more,” the update states. “We are being careful and thoughtful as we bring secondary students back to hybrid learning.”
Swanson relayed his decisions to Eden Prairie School Board members Jan. 25. Like other aspects of the agenda, the board’s rules did not allow board members to comment on the plan after Swanson’s presentation. Swanson discussed his decision for secondary students in a section of the agenda reserved for topics that are described as “‘nice to know’ information regarding district business.”
The agenda states, “These items are not open for debate, but rather for awareness and understanding.”
Of his decision to bring students in kindergarten through sixth grade back early in the new year, Swanson said, “I am thrilled that we had our K-2 students return on Jan. 6. I believe, to my knowledge right now, we were the only district in the metro area that actually had our K-2 students back in right after the winter break like that.”
In mid-December, Gov. Tim Walz issued a new executive order that indicated that districts could begin in-person learning for elementary students regardless of county COVID rates beginning Jan. 18. Many metro school districts allowed young students to return after that date.
As the parent of a fifth-grader, Swanson reflected on his decision to allow students in grades three through five to move into in-person learning Jan. 20, following the earlier return of younger students.
“It was really nice to see our students go back – and they were tired, but they were happy to be back in school,” he said.
Swanson praised staff for their efforts to fulfill the plan to bring back secondary students as well in the hybrid model, in which groups of students alternate between learning in school buildings and learning remotely.
Safety measures
The district has provided staff with face masks and shields as well as Plexiglas barriers to enhance safety. Hand-washing efforts have increased, and the district is conducting temperature checks at building entrances.
“It’s safety measure upon safety measure upon safety measure that have allowed us to be really successful in this,” Swanson said.
The district hired substitute staff this year to ensure they had received safety training. Bus drivers work with students to ensure they are wearing masks.
The district has also shifted schedules and practices to reduce mixing of students, allowing more effective contact tracing, Swanson said.
“There’s been reduction in movement around buildings, and social distancing pieces have been put in place,” he said.
Central Middle School revamped its schedule, moving to a system more like a block schedule, amid efforts to limit movement in schools. At the high school, administrators hand-scheduled classes to reduce class sizes for returning students, Swanson said.
“I will tell you that when you’re in and out of those buildings right now, it is one of the safest places in our community,” Swanson said, arguing that gas stations and department stores do not have as many mitigation strategies in place as the district.
Case rates for the district and Eden Prairie are similar to the rates in October, before a spike in COVID-19 cases, he said.
Every two weeks, staff at any school in the district can undertake saliva testing for COVID on-site. Eden Prairie High School has served as a vaccination site for first responders since Dec. 28, and Swanson hinted that he may have more news to share about vaccinations shortly.
