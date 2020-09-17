In a message about urgent needs, Mayor Ron Case is encouraging Eden Prairie residents to participate in this weekend's "Weekend to Unite Food Drive."
The mayor's message is as follows:
Since March our world has changed in significant ways. As a city, we have carefully weighed decision-making based on public health guidance and our community’s quality of life. We found alternative ways to provide opportunities that contribute to our sense of community, such as the virtual 4th of July Hometown Celebration and PeopleFest! events, and summer programs and entertainment designed to allow for proper physical distancing.
One event we made the tough decision to cancel is Eden Prairie Night to Unite, which typically takes place the first Tuesday in August.
The evening is dedicated to celebrating and strengthening the commitment to a safe community in the form of hundreds of neighborhood gatherings, which the council members and I — in addition to representatives from the Eden Prairie Police and Fire Departments — always look forward to stopping by for a visit.
The city encourages residents to incorporate food drives with their neighborhood events and each year our community delivers to the PROP Food Shelf in a big way — last year residents contributed more than 9,000 pounds of food during Night to Unite.
Without donations from the annual Night to Unite event and others, PROP is dangerously low on food.
So this year, our community is coming together in a different way.
Several organizations have organized the "Weekend to Unite Food Drive" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at drop-off sites throughout Eden Prairie:
Saturday, Sept. 19 Drop-Off Locations:
- Immanuel Lutheran Church (16515 Luther Way)
- Prairie Lutheran Church (11000 Blossom Road)
- St. Andrew Lutheran Church (13600 Technology Drive)
Sunday, Sept. 20 Drop-Off Locations
- Eden Prairie United Methodist Church (15050 Scenic Heights Road)
- Pax Christi Catholic Community (12100 Pioneer Trail)
Click here for a list of PROP’s most needed items [PDF] to see how you can help.
We are truly fortunate to live in a community comprised of giving residents, strong organizations and non-profits, and a well-managed city and school district. We recognize, especially during this time of pandemic and cultural upheaval, there are members of our community who continue to experience the daily stress of unemployment, inability to pay rent and food insecurity.
I encourage all who are able to participate in the community-wide Weekend to Unite Food Drive.
For additional ways to support PROP’s mission to feed, nourish and strengthen our community, visit PROPFood.org.
