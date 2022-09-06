Two candidates vie for mayor, four candidates vie for two council seats.
The League of Women Voters held an Eden Prairie City Council candidate forum on Aug. 31, with all six candidates in attendance.
Incumbent Ron Case and candidate Tracey Schowalter compete for mayor, while incumbents Mark Freiberg and Kathy Nelson face candidates Greg Lehman and Micah Olson for two city council seats.
Residents were able to attend the forum in person, as well as view the forum live online through various sites. The city will also make the recording available on its website leading up to election day on Nov. 8.
Pat Robles from the League of Women Voters Plymouth and Wayzata chapter served as the moderator. Written questions for the candidates were submitted by the public via email.
The Sun Sailor summarized chosen questions from the forum.
What do you believe the goals of the Eden Prairie City Council should be?
Case said public safety “is job number one” and needed to be continued. He wanted to represent the needs and wants of all residents, as well as to lead and educate residents. He said the city needs to maintain the high quality of life alongside maintaining financial stability.
Schowalter said public safety was one, as well as making them feel supported. She also believed in the preservation and conservation of natural habitats and finding creative new ways for development projects the city needed. She wanted fiscal responsibility and transparency, and to educate people on how to do that.
Lehman said there were many challenges facing the community that needed a fresh approach. He wanted to make progress on affordable housing.
Nelson said it was important to keep the basic goal of low taxes and high services. She highlighted having a safe community; maintaining streets, trails, parks, sewer and water; being an innovative community working on energy issues; working on housing issues and keeping the goal of having affordable housing. She also wanted to see more community events.
Olson said it was about engaging residents with an emphasis on accessibility and accountability, and looking for innovative ways to engage. He wanted to continue high-quality public services in the city, and highlighted taxes as a matter of importance and looked to slow the increase of property taxes while maintaining city services.
Freiberg said the number one goal was the safety of residents in keeping police and fire departments fully funded. He mentioned balancing city services with tax money and needing new sources for affordable houses. He felt more could be done for food challenges and said the city needed to be strong stewards of the land they manage. He wanted to keep their business environment solid.
Would you support a plastic bag ban in Eden Prairie, why or why not?
Case and Freiberg said yes. Olson and Lehman said no. Nelson wanted the sustainability commission to look at all of the options. Schowalter said both yes and no.
What would you propose the City Council do to prevent another incident, like the recent incident at the Scheels store, and gun violence in general?
Case said the U.S. does not have a mental health problem, it has a gun problem. In terms of what the council could do, he said their hands were tied but as mayor he had the power to convene and speak with other mayors about a solution that could be taken to the legislator.
Schowalter said the council’s job was to consult with law enforcement and could not personally say what could have prevented the Scheels incident.
Freiberg said the city was limited in what it could do but would be open to exploring voluntary measures Scheels could take going forward.
Lehman said he would encourage businesses to look into safety measures in their facilities. He said a piece that may not have been addressed is what could be done surrounding mental illness, adding that it may have prevented an incident like this.
Nelson said Scheels guns need to be tethered, trigger locks should be on guns and no ammunition should be in them. In the city, she said they could make sure families with guns in the city are taking safety measures and that laws are being followed.
Olson said they could work with firearm retailers to increase safety, such as trigger locks and removing the firing pin, adding that what they were really talking about was a mental health issue.
The city has very little land that is buildable for housing and a dearth of affordable housing. How would you address this?
Case said it was difficult. He said he had met with other mayors that agreed that their cities would never build an affordable single-family home without “tremendous public subsidy.”
Schowalter said there were other ways to find places to build apartment buildings than relying on unused land and wanted to know more about the federal funding the city receives.
Freiberg said apartments and multi-family were the way to go, but due to limited land, they had to build higher and may be restricted by the nearby airport. He also suggested the idea of redevelopment and rezoning.
Lehman said there was not a great solution that would fit everyone’s needs due to limited land. Lehmans aid underutilized property may be the solution.
Nelson said the council has addressed it previously with its housing policies and explained those policies.
Olson said there were many factors to consider, including affordable housing rates sometimes being not much lower than market value, adding that government action and policy are a contributor to that. He said Eden Prairie City Council was not the contributor he was talking about.
What would you do to ensure that timely notice is given to a greater number of the community when properties like the recent Valley View apartments and the Miller Spring are proposed to be developed?
Case said that while the council was transparent and did communicate to residents, when people are not paying attention the government should continually make an effort to communicate.
Schowalter said she wanted to explore new ways of government communication through new technology, such as broadcast texting or making it more accessible on the city website, and wanted to engage residents on how they wanted to be notified.
Freiberg said he never agreed with only residents within 500 feet of the development being notified about projects and felt it should be flexible, going as far as 750-1,000 feet.
Lehman said he wanted to see the city investigate new ways of engaging with residents and study which ones are most effective. He felt current regulations were outdated.
Nelson said they have to expand the area that is notified and use the city’s Facebook page for additional information.
Olson said they could look at innovative ways to engage residents.
Give an example of structural inequity with affording housing within Eden Prairie and how you propose to solve it.
Case said, like Nelson, that they had state and municipal codes to help with issues and if they achieved their housing goals, they could address structural inequities and racism. He did not feel they were the same, but did overlap.
Schowalter agreed with Case and the other candidates. She added building relationships with those in need of affordable housing was key.
Freiberg said one of the problems was “the fear to speak up,” including fear of landlords. The solutions he mentioned were inspections, pulling licenses and mediating between the two parties.
Lehman wanted to know what “structural inequity” meant and said it was important to reinforce municipal codes for housing. He did not want them to overlook segments of the population with cultural or linguistic differences, and wanted to be conscious of systemic racism.
Nelson said the council has had issues with apartment buildings not being cared for. When they discovered those issues, they would send out city inspectors immediately to fix whatever needs to be fixed and if not, licenses would be pulled.
Olson agreed with Nelson’s points and mentioned the Race and Equity report. He highlighted two pieces from the report, including de-escalation training in the police department and building community trust as well as developing future leaders.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering everyone to fully participate in democracy.
The full video of the forum can be found on the Eden Prairie city website.
