Residenst asked to make online pledges
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case is challenging city residents to conserve water, energy, and natural resources by participating in the Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.
The program, which was postponed in April due to COVID-19, reminds residents across America that even during tough times smart water use matters.
Throughout the month of August, residents can make a series of online pledges at MyWaterPledge.com on behalf of Eden Prairie. Participants promise to follow a series of small conservation measures for their homes, yards, and cars, such as washing only full loads of laundry, fixing leaky faucets and walking or biking short distances.
The challenge rewards residents who take part with a chance to win $3,000 toward their home utility bills, home irrigation makeovers, environmentally-friendly cleaning products, and hundreds more eco-friendly prizes.
Residents may also nominate a deserving charity in their city to receive a 2020 new-generation Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE. Cities with the most residents who make pledges qualify for more than $50,000 in prize drawings.
“The city of Eden Prairie has been implementing programs and strategies to conserve water for many years,” Case said. “In fact, over the past decade, Eden Prairie has seen a decrease in the amount of water used by our residents of nearly 60%. While weather conditions significantly affected this statistic, so did our water conservation and education efforts, which influenced attitudes on water sustainability.”
Info: Visit edenprairie.org/WaterRebates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.