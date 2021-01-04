An Eden Prairie man became the first to be killed in a Minneapolis police-involved shooting incident since George Floyd died while in custody of police last May.
Dolal Idd, 23, died after a traffic stop Dec. 30 at a gas station off of east 36th Street and Cedar Avenue. Police had pinned his vehicle in while ordering Idd out of his vehicle.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s statement said Idd died of multiple gunshots and the cause of death was homicide.
Body camera footage from a single officer was released by authorities Dec. 31 and showed the officer approaching Idd’s vehicle while pointing his gun.
Moments later, Idd is visible through the window before the glass blows out toward police. Several officers, including the policeman whose body cam footage was used, began firing immediately.
A woman who was in the car was unhurt.
The original traffic stop was for an alleged felony with which police believe Idd was involved.
In addition to the release of video footage, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson also released footage of officers executing a search warrant at the Eden Prairie home police believed was Idd’s home address.
Idd’s father, Bayle Gelle, said he was told of his son’s death after the search of his home. Gelle also went to the gas station Dec. 31 to try to get the store’s owner to release any surveillance footage of the shooting.
Gelle also took time to talk with reporters, saying that his son was killed for “no reason.”
Eden Prairie Police said in response to questions from The Sun Sailor that the local police were not involved in the home search or in the investigation of the shooting.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.