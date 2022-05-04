EP05staLionsPancakeBreakfast1.jpg

The Anderson family attended the April 24 Eden Prairie Lions Club’s pancake breakfast. The family members are Julane Anderson, Rod Anderson, Chelsea Anderson and Ty Anderson.

The Eden Prairie Lions Club hosted its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday, April 24, at True Friends Camp Eden Wood Center.

Though billed as an annual event, the Lions haven’t held the event for the past two years because of the pandemic.

EP05staLionsPancakeBreakfast2.jpg

Ashley Olson and Roman Olson enjoy the Eden Prairie Lions’ pancake breakfast held April 24.
EP05staLionsPancakeBreakfast3.jpg

Eden Prairie Lion Richard Klatte serves pancakes with Helen Laleman (watching from behind).
EP05staLionsPancakeBreakfast4.jpg

Paula Mudge gives a raffle ticket to Lion Vaughn Norberg at the Eden Prairie Lions Club’s pancake breakfast Sunday, April 24.
