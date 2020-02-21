Construction headaches delay opening by several weeks
After more than a year without a library, Eden Prairie residents can once again count themselves lucky to have their community hub of information up and running.
To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an official opening of the new facility, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25.
It wasn’t easy getting to this point, but the end results have been worth the wait, say Eden Prairie and Hennepin County officials.
The project, which took about 14 months to complete, was designed with the future in mind.
“Sustainability continues to be a focus of the design, with plans for electric vehicle charging stations and a solar power-ready building, as well as LED fixtures and improved entry points to reduce air infiltration,” county officials wrote in a press release last fall.
Those goals have been reached, but as with any construction project, challenges appeared along the way.
Some of those challenges included having to move and house the collection at another location, making arrangements for patrons to have a location from which to pick up and return books and other materials in circulation, dealing with construction materials that were delivered damaged, and most notably, water infiltration issues that plagued construction crews for a number of weeks.
The extra work required to solve the water issue was the main reason the library didn’t open closer to the start of 2020, as was originally planned.
Working through those issues one-by-one, the project continued throughout the summer and fall as amenities such as adding a play and learn area for families and a teen space were finished. That area now features a magnetic wall, lounge furniture, tables for games and puzzles and a reading nook.
These areas will also support services such as storytime, as well as areas where students can complete school work, and plenty of space for library programs.
In addition to the expanded areas for youth, the main area that previously housed the information desk has been significantly changed.
Instead of housing the information desk as the focal point of that space, the area has been redesigned for patron use with height-adjustable computer stations and flexible furniture that can be moved around to accommodate a variety of programs and displays.
According to library officials, “The library also includes new meeting rooms, an outdoor lounge space, and comfortable seating around the refaced fireplace.
“Other improvements focus on sustainability with electric vehicle charging stations, LED fixtures, use of natural daylight, and improved entry points to reduce air infiltration.”
A “soft opening” of the library occurred Feb. 19, when the doors were opened for business. Library officials also announced that all material holds are now available for pick-up at the renovated facility.
In addition to the improvements in the interior of the building, there were also needed infrastructure and building system improvements completed for code compliance and longevity:
- Exterior building shell, pedestrian walkway and paved surface repairs;
- Improved stormwater management;
- Updates to HVAC and electrical systems; technology system upgrades; and
- A new book return; replacement of materials handling equipment.
Library grand re-opening celebration Feb. 25
While the library opened for business Wednesday, Feb. 19, library and city officials are now preparing for a grand opening celebration scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The library is located at 565 Prairie Center Drive.
The celebration starts at 3 p.m. and continues through 8 p.m., but the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., with Friends of the Eden Prairie Library involved in the festivities.
In addition to the ribbon-cutting, a scavenger hunt will be held throughout the day.
New hours
- Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.;
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and
- Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Volunteers needed
The library has requested volunteers for the grand opening event to help with:
- Handing out library scavenger hunt sheets and pencils;
- Helping with the library scavenger hunt; and
- Serving as a guide throughout the library for people who are exploring.
Info: Call 612-543-6275; or email edenprairie@supporthclib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.