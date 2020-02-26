Construction headaches delayed opening by several weeks
After more than a year without a library, Eden Prairie residents can once again count themselves lucky to have their community hub of information up and running.
To celebrate, the library hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an official opening of the new facility with a special program on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
It wasn’t easy getting to this point, but the end results have been worth the wait, Eden Prairie and Hennepin County officials said. The project, which took about 14 months to complete, was designed with the future in mind.
“Sustainability continues to be a focus of the design, with plans for electric vehicle charging stations and a solar power-ready building, as well as LED fixtures and improved entry points to reduce air infiltration,” county officials wrote in a press release this past fall.
Those goals have been reached, but as with any construction project, challenges appeared along the way.
Some of those challenges included having to move and house the collection at another location, making arrangements for patrons to have a location from which to pick up and return books and other materials in circulation, dealing with construction materials that were delivered damaged, and most notably, water infiltration issues that plagued construction crews for many weeks.
The extra work that was required to solve the water issue was the main reason the library didn’t open closer to the start of 2020, as was originally planned.
Working through those issues one-by-one, the project continued throughout the summer and fall as amenities such as adding a play-and-learn area for families and a teen space were finished. That area now features a magnetic wall, lounge furniture, tables for games and puzzles and a reading nook.
These areas will also support services such as storytime and areas where students can complete schoolwork, as well as plenty of space for library programs.
In addition to the expanded areas for youth, the main area that previously housed the information desk has been significantly changed. Instead of housing the information desk, the space has been redesigned for patron use with height-adjustable computer stations and flexible furniture that can be moved around to accommodate a variety of programs and displays.
According to library officials, “The library also includes new meeting rooms, an outdoor lounge space, and comfortable seating around the refaced fireplace.
“Other improvements focus on sustainability with electric vehicle charging stations, LED fixtures, use of natural daylight, and improved entry points to reduce air infiltration.”
The library hosted a soft opening Feb. 19, and library officials announced that the library holds are now available for pick-up at the facility.
In addition to the improvements to the interior of the building, there were also needed infrastructure and building system improvements completed for code compliance and longevity:
• Exterior building shell, pedestrian walkway and paved surface repairs
• Improved stormwater management
• Updates to HVAC and electrical systems; technology system upgrades
• A new book return; replacement of materials handling equipment
Library grand re-opening celebration
While the library opened for business Feb. 19, library and city officials hosted a grand opening celebration Feb. 25 at its 565 Prairie Center Drive location.
The celebration ribbon-cutting ceremony began at 5 p.m., with Friends of the Eden Prairie Library involved in the festivities.
In addition to the ribbon-cutting, the library also hosted a library scavenger hunt during the day.
New hours
• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.
Info: Call 612-543-6275; or email edenprairie@supporthclib.org.
