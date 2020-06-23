Majority of work to be completed in late July through mid-August
The 2020 pavement management project will be completed in Eden Prairie in two phases between June 23 and Aug. 21.
The project is a cost-effective way to prolong the life of Eden Prairie’s streets. Work includes milling the top layer of the existing pavement, repairing the remaining roadway, and placing a new asphalt overlay within a few days after repair work has been completed.
Affected residential streets are generally located in the northwest and southeast quadrants of the city, along with Beverly Drive, Frederick Place, Kruger Lane, Sohm Court.
Small sections of West 70th Street, Shady Oak Road, Flying Cloud Drive, and Bryant Lake Drive are also included with this project.
The first phase of the project will be completed starting today, Tuesday, June 23, and continue through Thursday, June 25.
The second, and more extensive phase of the project, will begin Monday, July 20, and continue through Friday, Aug. 21.
Residents living in areas that will receive seal coat work will be notified of the project via a mailed postcard prior to the work.
“No parking” signs are posted along the seal coat routes prior to the work. Cooperation from residents is appreciated and can minimize the inconvenience during the project. If a vehicle remains on the street at the time of seal coating and the owner cannot be located, the vehicle will be towed. Property owners are also asked to refrain from watering lawns until 24 hours after seal coating has been completed.
Project summary
Seal coating is considered a maintenance activity and helps extend the life of an asphalt street by sealing the cracks and providing protection from water.
The project area consists of two different seal coat application methods. One method is a chip seal followed by a fog seal (weather conditions and time allowing). Several neighborhoods are receiving a new treatment called Reclamite.
Phase one
Reclamite is a sealant that is sprayed on the road, followed by a fine layer of limestone. The excess limestone is swept up within three days of placement. Limit your time on the road and use caution until the excess limestone is swept.
The contractor for the Reclamite application is Corrective Asphalt Materials, LLC.
Phase two
Phase two is a chip seal followed by fog seal. The chip seal procedure consists of spraying a thin layer of asphalt oil on the road surface, placing a thin layer of rock chips over the top and rolling the rock chips into the oil.
The excess loose rock is then swept up, typically within five days of placement. Use caution on the streets until the loose rock is swept up.
During the chip seal process, roads are open to traffic with appropriate traffic control in place, however short-term traffic delays may occur.
The fog seal is a thin layer of asphalt emulsion over the rock chips to help lock the chips in place. Driving and parking on streets to be fog sealed must be avoided during the application of the asphalt emulsion, and until such time as the emulsion cures.
The contractor for the chip and fog seal project is Allied Blacktop Company.
For more information, contact Senior Project Engineer Mary Krause at 952-949-8315.
