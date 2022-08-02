AmeriCorps is hiring 1,700 tutors to help get kids up to grade level
By kaitlin mccoskey
AmeriCorps programs ReadingCorps and MathCorps are seeking tutors for Eden Prairie schools to help students recover from learning struggles brought on by the pandemic.
The early application deadline is Aug. 10, but there are opportunities to join the program throughout the school year as well.
Eric Branson, senior manager for Ampact, the company that manages Americorps members, shared that around 1,700 tutors are needed statewide to bring kids back up to grade-level learning.
“In Minnesota, fewer than half of our students are reading and doing math at grade level,” Branson said. According to him, this statistic comes from before the pandemic, and has only been exacerbated by the disruption in the way school is done.
While the situation is pressing, Branson shared that there is good news as well with Americorps able to hire around 1,000 tutors so far.
“It’s pretty exciting, because we’re partnering with two schools this coming school year that we hadn’t partnered with before,” Branson said. The two new schools include Forest Hills Elementary, which is in need of three math tutors and two reading tutors, and Eagle Heights, which needs two reading tutors.
Branson said these tutors do not need any specific degrees or educational experience, and that full training will be provided to anyone interested in the job. The minimum age requirement for tutors is 18, and will predominantly take place in each school building.
“We offer some perks,” Branson added. For the full time positions, there is a $900 stipend worth $900 every two weeks, as well as an education award after the completion of the tutor’s term with AmeriCorps, which can be put towards post-secondary education payments and is worth up to $4,500.
