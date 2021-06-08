Members of the Eden Prairie Human Rights & Diversity Commission, in a continuing effort to communicate and encourage community standards that respect diversity and promote acceptance and respect for individuals, recently announced the winners of the annual Human Rights Award.
The following are the winners in the four categories:
Individual Award
Joan Howe-Pullis upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto by demonstrating a deep commitment to building a more welcoming and inclusive community. She has been involved in countless community initiatives and organizations, including the Eden Prairie Housing Task Force, Eden Prairie Human Rights and Diversity Commission, Interfaith Outreach, and New American Development Center. Joan’s position as the Director of Justice at Pax Christi Catholic Community has allowed her to mobilize the Pax Christi Community in service of others through initiatives such as The Giving Garden. Her accomplishments and contributions are too extensive to list, but her spirit remains consistent.
Youth Award
Abshir Noor upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto by supporting his fellow students as they strive to maintain their educational goals during the COVID crisis. By helping his peers maintain a connection to their education, he eased their mental strain during distance learning.
He encourages his peers to treat one another with respect and accept one another for who they are. He plans to develop skills to battle food insecurity by empowering youth to grow their own food.
Non-Profit Award
The Hope Speaks Project upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto by providing a platform for parents to learn how to talk about racism with their children, for parents to build relationships with one another and support a strong multicultural community in Eden Prairie.
The Hope Speaks Project recognized that silence perpetuates racism and that there is a need for families to have honest, open, personal and engaged conversations to actively combat racism in homes and community. By empowering community members to address racism head on, The Hope Speaks Projects makes a brighter future possible.
Business Award
Southwest Transit’s Prime MD program upholds the values of the Eden Prairie Manifesto by providing non-emergency medical transportation to ensure that residents have access to appropriate medical care. Transportation access impacts the daily lives of residents and is a social determinant of health.
Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those with barriers to transportation benefit most from Prime MD’s services. As Eden Prairie’s demographics continue to shift, accessible transportation has been a challenge for community members.
The goal of the Human Rights Award is to recognize an Eden Prairie individual, non-profit organization, business or youth for their inspiring efforts to promote human rights and diversity and create an inclusive community spirit through actions, activities or programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.