However, that doesn’t mean property owners’ taxes will rise by unprecedented amount
Over the past year, property values of Eden Prairie homes have seen significant growth, something that City Assessor John Thompson told city councilmembers has “been described as historical, unprecedented growth in the real estate market, primarily in the residential real estate market.”
The City Council took nearly an hour to listen and comment on a presentation made by Thompson about the nearly 20% rise in real estate values for single family homes.
Reacting to the communications received over the past couple of weeks from residents, City Manager Rick Getschow said, “It’s been a very, very busy couple of weeks for the assessment team.”
Thompson, who has been with the city for eight years, while also having 20 years experience in real estate sales, said, “In my 20 years working in real estate this is definitely and far away the most growth we’ve seen in one year in residential real estate valuation.”
He began his presentation by explaining how market values are estimated for each property in the city based on several factors. But he said it is recent market sales of comparable property that plays a big role in setting values, and that they illustrate “where the current real estate market is.”
Tax impacts
For residents and tax payers who have called the city about the rise in their home valuations, the biggest point of confusion is the tax impact.
Councilmember Kathy Nelson asked Thompson, “I’m getting questions from those saying, ‘OK, my house value went up 18%. Does that mean my taxes are going up 18%?’ Can you say publicly that just because your house went up 18%, it doesn’t mean your taxes are going up 18%?”
Thompson replied, “The short answer to that is no, it does not mean your taxes are going up by that amount. It’s too early to say what that tax impact will be. ... It most likely will not be by that commensurate amount.”
Because all residential property had a valuation increase that rose equally, it could actually lead to a “lowered effective tax rate on the individual house,” Thompson said.
“There have been scenarios where value has increased and taxes remain flat; there are scenarios where values remain constant and taxes went down.”
On the flip side, Thompson said that there have been instances where value has decreased and taxes have risen.
Eden Prairie is not alone. Many cities across the metro are seeing the same rise in values.
Thompson provided the following list of area counties with similar rises in home valuation:
• Anoka - 23% increase
• Carver - 20% increase
• Dakota - 17% increase
• Hennepin (suburbs) - 18% increase
• Minneapolis - 10% increase
• Ramsey - 13% increase
• Scott - 23% increase
• Washington - 21% increase
While the city follows state Department of Revenue standards for calculating values, Mayor Ron Case said there are simple answers to the rise in values within the city.
Focusing solely on Eden Prairie, Case said, “The value of your home is what drives the tax derived from it,” he said.
“In theory, if our council had a zero increase in budget, and a zero increase in the levy ... and let’s say you get a tripling of your house value, you should be super excited about it. So you have a $300,000 house and suddenly you could sell it for $900,000. But your taxes would go up zero under that scenario.”
He said that while assessment can drive taxes, it’s all relative.
“If your house went up and all your neighbors went down, you’re going to pay more in taxes. If your house value goes down and the neighbors go up, your going to pay less in taxes,” Case said.
The bottom line for the taxpayer is that when they see a specific levy amount set by the city, that is what all taxpayers will pay.
“If we levy for a 3% increase, everyone’s taxes will go up 3%, regardless of what your value is,” Case said.
The mayor continued: “It’s a good thing your houses are going up in value. I understand the fear of the taxes ... but what really drives it the most is when the (City Council) sets a budget,” he said.
“But, by golly, if you’re in a city like ours that is healthy, that’s improving our tax base. We’re keeping the rate of your taxes low so your $400k home will not pay that much more than when it was worth $300k, but now you have a $400,000 house. ... That’s a really good thing.”
He went on to say that living in a highly desired locale is also responsible for overall value.
“You’re in a healthy city, high quality. People want to live here. That’s what’s moving this more than anything else out there,” he said.
He went on to say that those buying property in the city are often paying more than the list price. “So people are paying more than what houses are being listed at,” he said.
“That’s how much they are fighting over the houses. That’s what’s driving your assessment. Not the (council), not any staff member. What’s driving the uptick in assessments is that people want to live in Eden Prairie. That is driving home prices to be high. That’s a good thing. ... It’s a really good thing in the big picture.
Local board of appeals and equalization
For those who want to appeal the valuation of their property, there are steps that must be followed:
• Complete appeal options are outlined on the valuation notice sent to property owners.
• Call the assessor’s office, and set a review by a staff appraiser; the majority of appeals reach an agreement or understanding at this level.
• However, one can appear before the appointed board of experts (March 25 deadline) to be recognized. The first meeting will be held April 6. The board will reconvene at 7p.m. April 21 at City Center in the council chambers.
• All properties on local board’s agenda may appear before the County Board of Appeal and Equalization that starts meeting June 13 – it is recommended that appointments be made May 18; it’s a similar process at the county level, and the meeting is held downtown Minneapolis.
• The final step of an appeal, if it gets that far, is to take the matter to a tax court.
In the meantime, Thompson said the assessment department continues to answer calls and emails from residents.
“It’s a complex system and we’re working on the calls and getting back to people,” he said.
For more information about valuation assessments in the city, visit tinyurl.com/yck3768w.
