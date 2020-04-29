Senior has been involved in advocacy efforts
An Eden Prairie High School student’s efforts to promote inclusivity have gained national attention.
The National WWII Museum in New Orleans named Sydney Lewis, a senior at the school, as the Minnesota recipient of its 2020 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award.
“The national honor is awarded annually to one student in every state who has maintained a strong record of volunteerism, demonstrates school and community activism, and helps implement creative solutions to recognized problems,” a statement about the award explains.
Lewis has promoted inclusivity in all classrooms at Eden Prairie High School, according to the announcement.
“Her main focus is students of LGBTQ+ identities and creating spaces in her school where all people are welcome,” the statement says. “Lewis’ latest project is a voter registration drive in which her goal is to register over 500 seniors to vote.”
Lewis is editor-in-chief of The Eyrie, the school’s student newspaper. On a website relating to scholarships, Lewis wrote, “I want to be a journalist who reports on injustice and inequality around the world. This may include domestic politics or covering issues such as cultural or religious conflicts internationally. I intend to tell stories and inform public opinion through research, education, and words.”
Lewis also noted roles such as serving as an Eden Prairie election judge and working as a lighting designer and stage manager for Eden Prairie Schools as well as involvement with the Stages Theatre Co. in Hopkins.
Her work in the political arena includes positions as an intern for Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) and for the Dean Phillips Campaign for Congress.
Much of her advocacy efforts have related to organizations focused on gun violence and increased restrictions on firearms. She co-founded March for Our Lives Minnesota, worked as co-chair of Students Protect Minnesota and served as a “courage fellow” for Giffords, an organization founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
The National WWII Museum began presenting the leadership awards in 2017 in honor of Billy Michal, who at 6 years old during World War II led a school effort to win a statewide scrap metal collection contest in Louisiana.
“It’s extremely gratifying to recognize students throughout the nation for the wonderful contributions they make to their local communities,” said Stephen J. Watson, president and CEO of the museum. “During World War II, our country needed everyone to come together for a common goal of securing freedom and democracy around the world. Much like Billy Michal’s contribution over 75 years ago, our student honorees prove that their positive actions, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in their communities. We are proud to honor their accomplishments.”
