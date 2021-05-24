Eden Prairie High School senior navigates major life changes to graduate

After living in a small mountain community in Guatemala as a child, attending Eden Prairie High School came as a big change for senior Maria Juarez Velasquez.
After primarily speaking in the indigenous Mayan language of K’iche’ as well as Spanish in Central America, Juarez Velasquez said she initially struggled to learn English. However, she credits teachers at the high school for helping her read and practice English each day while helping her understand concepts and providing advice and encouragement. Within months, she said she found herself becoming more fluent in her third language.
Besides adjusting to the language – and the snow and cold – the size of the school also created a shift for her.
“That was a big change for me, too, coming to America and going to a big school where I don’t know anyone, but I’m glad I’m going to graduate now,” Juarez Velasquez said. “Looking back, I feel like time went fast.”
Juarez Velasquez came to the United States alone as a 14-year-old in 2015, first living in Texas and then Prior Lake before beginning classes in Eden Prairie in 2017.
She lives with a foster family, communicating initially in Spanish with her foster sister in particular and then in English within a year as her language skills increased. They and social workers have helped her adjust.
“That was a lot, but I feel like now it’s like, huh! I mean, I made it! I’m glad,” she said with a laugh.
Although an older senior at age 20, she said, “I’m just thankful that I had the full opportunity to finish high school, too, and now I’m planning on going to college.”
She plans to study nursing at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.
At Eden Prairie High School, she has enjoyed interacting with students and teachers, with a particular appreciation for algebra and track. After running sprints, she shifted to the longer 800-meter and 1-mile events.
However, she noted that she has not been in the school for much of this year as the district shifted to online-only learning for a period. She found the online instruction difficult for motivation and found herself procrastinating when she could not interact with other students in person.
But back in school four days a week, she has found herself looking forward to graduation Thursday, May 27.
She advises other students in similar positions to work hard to achieve dreams while letting the past go and moving forward.
Asked about her expectations for graduation, Juarez Velasquez, “I’m excited but also sad because I’m not going to see the teachers and students.”
English Language Learner teacher Dack Flagel nominated Juarez Velasquez for an Above & Beyond award at the school this year.
In class and on the track team, Flagel said to her in a video, “I’ve always noted just how hard you work and how persistent you are and how you never give up, and then just what you had to overcome in order to be so successful, coming to the United States with a limited amount of English and absolutely just thriving, creating a strong family here and good friends.”
He added, “All the teachers that I know that have worked with you are always just amazed at how mature, how kind and just how good a person you are.”
Juarez Velasquez said the members of her foster family have been her biggest supporters. They often tell her that she will have a better life in the future if she continues on in school, and they encourage her to do her best in her classes.
Juarez Velasquez said, “I succeed at school and in my life because of their support, and I am happy to be part of the family.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.