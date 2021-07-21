The Eden Prairie School District has shown improving graduation rates among a variety of student groups in recent years.
The graduation rate for African American students increased by 15 percentage points to 88% during a three-year period ending in 2020, according to the district.
The rate for Hispanic students also increased during the period, rising 11 percentage points to 83%.
That compares to a 95% graduate rate within four years at the high school level in the district overall.
All Asian students graduated on time last year, up from 96% in 2019 and 91% in 2018. Students with two or more races had a 97% graduation rate, an increase of 10 percentage points from 2019, according to the district.
Students who qualified for free or reduced-price lunches – a measure of family income – had a 85% graduation rate in 2020, an increase of 14 percentage points over three years.
The rate for English language learners increased 32 percentage points during the three-year span, to 74% last year.
The Minnesota Department of Education will not release official graduation rates for this year’s graduates until next year.
“This reflects intentional work at all levels in Eden Prairie Schools,” Superintendent Josh Swanson said in a statement about the results last year. “Seeing more students graduate in four years is an outcome of the broad range of support we provide our students, while inspiring each student to achieve at high levels. The strategies being used by our staff to eliminate disparities, while continuing our tradition of excellence, opens doors for our students and inspires them to go on to higher levels of learning.”
The overall graduation rate last year for Eden Prairie put it in the middle compared to several other West Metro graduation rates. High schools in the Lakeville, Orono and Wayzata districts had higher rates overall. However, Eden Prairie High School’s overall graduation rate last year came in higher than those of the Edina, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Shakopee, Bloomington and Burnsville school districts.
The district’s statement on the results says, “Eden Prairie Schools’ increasing graduation rates shows the district delivering strong academic achievement and closing gaps in racial disparities.”
