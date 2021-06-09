Residents of and visitors to the city of Eden Prairie will have the opportunity to experience a summer of free entertainment and events that had been offered pre-COVID.
In an effort to establish a new normal, city officials and area organizations have scheduled summer events and programs around the area.
Entertainment at Staring Lake Amphitheatre
The following events have been set:
• The summer kicks off June 15, with a KidStock performance by the WonderWeavers
• The Starring at Staring concert series begins July 9 with a performance by Miss Myra and the Moonshiners
• The Eden Prairie Players present “A Whole New World: Post-Pandemic Visions,” June 25-27
• Movies in the Park are scheduled for Aug. 6, 13 and 20
Annual summer events
The 4th of July Hometown Celebration is back at Round Lake Park July 2-4; visit edenprairie.org/4thOfJuly for details.
As in the past, the 4th of July Hometown Celebration will feature food, live music and fireworks.
The mid-summer holiday celebration will feature Sparklefest 6-9:45 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Staring Lake Park.
The free event will feature children’s entertainment onstage along with several self-directed activities around the park. Summertime food and beverages will be available for purchase, or bring attendees may bring their own. A kid-friendly mini-fireworks display (no loud booms) adds some sparkle at the end of the evening.
“Strike Up the Band: A Military Salute” will be held 7-9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Staring Lake Amphitheatre.
This free outdoor concert will feature the Eden Prairie Community Band and Jazz on the Prairie Big Band playing favorite classics. Local veterans and active military will be special guests.
On Sunday, July 4, Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road, will be the destination for food, music and fireworks 5-10 p.m.
The park will be open for picnics, swimming and recreation during the day, but there won’t be any organized activities this year.
The timeline for the day is as follows:
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., beach is open
• 5 p.m., food and beverage vendors open
• 7 p.m., welcome from Mayor Case and the City Council
• 7:15 p.m., music from Allie McIntosh
• 8 p.m., music from Synergy
• 10 p.m., fireworks
PeopleFest!
PeopleFest! A Community Celebration of Culture will be held starting Friday, July 30, and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 14.
This event includes a series of educational events that reflect the range of traditions, backgrounds, abilities and expressions of the community through literature, music, dance, visual art, food and education offerings.
The purpose of PeopleFest! is to bring residents together in celebration and awareness of the many cultures within Eden Prairie.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, this celebration will not feature the large PeopleFest! party, but instead will consist of a variety of virtual and smaller in-person events.
Organizers will continue to adapt as new guidance becomes available.
To learn more, email Molly Patil, director of Adult & Community Engagement Programs, at mpatil@edenpr.org; call 952-975-6942; or visit edenprairie.org/PeopleFest.
All summer entertainment and event details are available at edenprairie.org/Calendar.
