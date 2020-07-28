The traditional Prairie Brewfest fundraising event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, has been canceled by the Eden Prairie Community Foundation.
An outdoor craft-beer festival featuring music and food trucks, Brewfest had been held every year since 2014, with growing attendance each year.
The event is the foundation’s second major fundraising event this year to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. The EP Gives gala scheduled for May 2 has been postponed to Oct. 24.
The foundation leaders are hope that people who would have purchased a ticket to the September event will instead make a general donation to the foundation so that programs and operation can continue. Prairie Brewfest and EP Gives supply most of the foundation’s revenues in a typical year.
“It became clear that state guidelines for outdoor events of this type, combined with craft-beer brewers’ current focus on getting their businesses back to normal, was going to make a traditional kind of Prairie Brewfest very difficult,” said Mark Weber, the foundation’s executive director.
Weber said the foundation leaders hope people will also support the brewers and event sponsors that have been event mainstays since 2014. The list of these businesses are at epcommunityfoundation.org.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s annual event, Prairie Brewfest, has bee canceled for 2020.
