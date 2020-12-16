Department heads join forces to establish new initiative
The Eden Prairie police and fire departments have collaborated on a new program, “Holidays and Heroes.”
Previously coordinated through the police department as “Shop with a Cop,” Police Chief Greg Weber and Fire Chief Scott Gerber kicked off the new program with the distribution of gift cards to city residents.
Weber and Gerber were at the Eden Prairie Mall Dec. 5 to hand out gift cards and more to children and families.
The event was coordinated and funded through the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund. The fund’s president, Lisa Toomey, said, “We are including the fire department in the outreach program moving forward and so have changed the name to ‘Holiday with Heroes.’”
During the event, each child received a gift card to Scheels and Target, Toomey said. “The parents received a gift card to Cub Food. The Crime Prevention Fund paid for that. Then, Davanni’s donated a gift card for free pizza and dessert and Scheel’s donated gift bags with T-shirts and stickers and the fire and police departments donated another gift bag with a fire hat, toys and stickers.”
Weber said about the new effort: “The fire and police departments have always valued the shared responsibility of promoting public safety in our community through the relationships we share with those we serve. Chief Gerber and I had a conversation earlier this year about solidifying our partnership through this program and we would have expanded the program regardless of COVID-19.”
An anonymous donor has annually helped fund the “Shop with a Cop” program. The Crime Prevention Fund stepped in to help utilize the donor’s funds for the new initiative.
In describing the two agencies’ responsibilities to the community, especially in difficult times, Gerber said, “A key to any governmental agency’s success is the relationship it shares with the community it serves. Both the police department and fire department have always valued the support we receive from our community. We believe that support comes from trust that is established through relationships.”
Gerber echoed the police chief’s sentiments, saying, “the ongoing partnership with police and fire is an important part of our community connections.
Together we strive to provide excellent customer service.”
That service won’t stop with this year’s event.
“We will continue with the newly titled Holidays and Heroes, and we hope that we can get back to actually shopping with the participants next year. Equally important to providing some happiness through the gifts is the time spent getting to know members of our community and building relationships and trust,” he said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced so many community outreach and relationship-building events to be canceled this year. While Holidays and Heroes was adjusted to minimize exposure and for us to be mindful of social distancing, we are grateful we can provide some happiness to some members of our community.”
