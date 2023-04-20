sl20nw_DocHall4.JPG

The new Doc Hall bustles at an event. The venue is named for former entrepreneur Lewis “Doc” Hall, and is reservable for parties of up to 49 people.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTO COURTESY OF JESSE LO PHOTOGRAPHY)

A small event space opening near the Oriole football stadium in St. Louis Park has its roots in local business lore. Doc’s Hall, a 49-person reservable venue, is now open in the historic Walker Building next door to Sota Clothing.

Sota Clothing Owner Spencer Johnson has been rehabbing the space for several years so it can once again be a place for social gatherings. In the 1900s, it was home to a pool hall, barbershop and candy/tobacco store owned and operated by Lewis Brown, known to all as “Doc.”

sl20nw_DocHall2.jpg

In this historical photo, “Doc” Brown’s pool hall features festive garland, a tall ceiling, and group of concentrating billiard players. The photo faces toward the true entrance of the space, where the barbershop was situated.
sl20nw_DocHall1.jpg

A photo of Anna and Lewis “Doc” Brown. When on the job, the barber was known to wear an all-white coat.
sl20nw_DocHall3.jpg

A scene from “Doc” Brown’s barbershop in 1921 features Doc at work on the hair of Ethel Swanson, with her father seated in the foreground. Visible behind the barbershop is the pool hall.
sl20nw_DocHall5.JPG

A sign at the Doc Hall outdoor patio welcomes visitors to the venue, named for former entrepreneur Lewis “Doc” Hall.

