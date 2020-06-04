A number of Eden Prairie locals are hosting a family-friendly protest Saturday, June 6, 9-10:30 a.m., on Mitchell Road, centered on the bridge over Highways 5 and 212 (Close to 7920 Mitchell Road).

The announcement on Facebook included this passage: "George Floyd deserves our respect, our grief, our outrage and our commitment to disarm racism. Let's gather in peaceful, socially-distanced solidarity to show George's family our love and support.

"Please bring your families, signs, masks and respectfully stand with distance from one another. This will be peaceful and purposeful: Black Lives Matter."

There will be different stations near the pedestrian bridge, including those for:

- Sign-making;

- Snack/water (bring a water bottle if you can); and

- Chalking for kids.

Link to Facebook event: facebook.com/events/620253238834553/?active_tab=about

Load comments