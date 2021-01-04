A look back at some of the 2020 news
The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the news across Eden Prairie, the state, the nation and the world in 2020.
However, other – good – things were happening. Some of those stories are recounted here as a way to look back on the year.
Sarma wins it all
Nibir Sarma, a Eden Prairie High School graduate and a University of Minnesota student majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in computer science and math, worked his way from among thousands of contestants to the top.
Sarma won the 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship and $100,000.
His journey began with a flight to St. Louis, Missouri, for the first round of auditions in January. Sarma qualified for participation in several rounds of competition in California.
Round-by-round, Sarma continued to fight through some close games.
However, by the time he reached the finals during the grueling stretch of competition, he was poised to claim the championship.
Sarma competed in the first round of the College Championship April 10, taking second place among the three competitors. In the semifinals on April 14, he secured a place in the two-day finals competition. He moved from the first day of the two-day finals into the final day with a big lead where he coasted to the overall championship win.
For the story, visit trimurl.co/gpQsH0
Goats are The Preserve’s best friend
One of the more unique stories of the year included a home association and a bunch of goats.
Looking for ways to rid the Preserve Association of buckthorn, an invasive plant that takes over its surroundings, Scott Anderson, the community’s general manager, turned to goats.
Cutting and removing the invasive by hand was both physically difficult and expensive, Anderson said.
Instead, he hired Senjem Goat Pros, LLC, from Hayfield, which fenced the goats into defined paddocks, where they provided the grunt work to rid the association of the buckthorn.
See the full story at trimurl.co/4Qomlb.
SWLRT work continues
At a cost of more than $1 billion and a revenue-producing operational date set for 2023, the Southwest Light Rail Transit project is in “full tilt,” Trevor Roy, the senior communication specialist for the project, said this summer.
The 14.5-mile light rail transit system is under construction between Eden Prairie and Minneapolis, and through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka.
The line will include 16 new stations and will be part of an integrated system of transitways, including connections to the METRO Blue Line, the Northstar Commuter Rail line and bus routes. At Target Field Station in Minneapolis, Green Line Extension trains will continue along the METRO Green Line, providing one-seat rides to the University of Minnesota, State Capitol area and downtown St. Paul.
The story about the progress from this summer is at trimurl.co/UOTonv.
Firefighters go west
Firefighters adapt.
That fact was clear to the Minnesota firefighters who spent two early October weeks fighting the Slater Fire in the mountainous areas along the California and Oregon border.
In addition to the Eden Prairie firefighters who joined the group of 27 who signed up to go west, there were others from Brainerd, Fisher, Bemidji, Motley, Cross Lake and Blaine-Mounds View-Spring Lake Park departments.
“The men who volunteered, they took time off from their jobs, they took time away from their families,” Minnesota State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said during an Oct. 7 press gathering in Eden Prairie. “They left the comforts of their home. They jumped in their trucks and headed into a high danger zone for two weeks.”
The full story is at trimurl.co/En1TZD.
Local airports provide much for communities
Community, legislative, and aviation stakeholders met at the Flying Cloud Airport on Oct. 14, for a casual, socially-distanced, masked roundtable discussion about issues surrounding general aviation and its effects on the local community.
Leading the session was Timothy Obitts, president and CEO, National Air Transportation Association.
The thrust of the discussion centered around the success that general aviation, as opposed to commercial aviation, has been experiencing during the pandemic.
“We started this mission about six weeks ago out in Colorado and we’ve been traveling around doing about three or four airports a day,” Obitts said. “We get the chamber of commerce, mayor and city council people all together to talk about the value of the airport post-COVID or during the new era that we are in and what it means to the community.”
What Obitts said they’ve found while describing the general aviation structure is the widespread lack of knowledge about general aviation airports such as the one in Eden Prairie.
“In many parts of the country, the local airport is the lifeblood of the community, whether it’s medical transport, job creation,” Obitts said.
The full story is at trimurl.co/aRXwu8.
City Council has a new member
Lisa Toomey, one of two challengers in the Eden Prairie City Council race, led the field of three candidates on her way to a win, along with incumbent PG Narayanan.
Challenger Ryan Miske was eliminated.
However, it was close. Only 2,206 votes separated Toomey in first from Miske in third.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State office show Toomey with 19,366 votes, Narayanan with 17,262 votes and Miske with 15,056 votes.
There were 175 write-in votes.
The full story is at trimurl.co/4xW5ew.
