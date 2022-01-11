Meeting allows city to describe their priorities for the 2022 legislative session
The Eden Prairie City Council and staff met Tuesday, Jan. 4, with three legislators representing the city to lay out a few of the municipality’s annual legislative priorities and to discuss a number of other issues.
Attending the meeting with city councilmembers and staff was Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (District 48), Rep. Laurie Pryor (District 48A) and Carlie Kotzya-Witthun (District 48B).
City Manager Rick Getschow opened the meeting by focusing on the city’s position as it pertains to its fees and permit costs.
“I just want to start by saying, from the city perspective, and this would be our city and many of the cities in Minnesota League of Cities, that we look at this current session as a huge session related to housing, and ... as it relates to a lot of the different proposals that the builders associations and contractor groups have come forward with,” he said.
He described previous bills in the Legislature that have included the lowering of “park dedication fees, lowering building permit fees, taking away city authority to even do development.”
He said the city has “many naturally occurring affordable homes that you could purchase in Eden Prairie – townhomes, condos, and single family homes. But the issue with the Builders Association is they’re saying, if you would lower your fees or eliminate your fees or eliminate regulations as it relates to home construction, there would be way more affordable homes out there.”
Getschow described what it takes to build a single family home in Eden Prairie and some of the costs: “A new single-family home built from scratch, if you can find a lot – it’s going to cost about $415,000, the whole thing. The lot’s going to be $150,000, maybe. The city fees on that are around $15,000. So that’s 3 to 4% of the cost of a new single-family home that are city fees.”
He emphasized that it wasn’t the city’s fees and permit costs that have raised the costs of building a home. To encourage affordability, Getschow admitted that there are ways to do that, but it includes measures at the state level, as well.
“We, as city, have a first-time homebuyer program. We provide money to residents for that. And there are many other state credits and other programs out there that we think could lead to affordability,” he said.
Getschow added that simply reducing city fees and permit costs is not the way to encourage the building of more affordable homes. He also emphasized that the fee and permit costs are based on the actual cost incurred by the city through inspections and other city-provided services.
Getschow also touched on other major issues, including infrastructure, transportation, economic development, and the workforce.
In the past, the city, according to Getschow, has received funding from outside sources such as Corridors of Commerce, the TED program, transportation, economic development, and other funds to complete recent road projects.
Highway 5 and Eden Prairie Road project
Looking toward the future, Cwodzinski asked about the State Highway 5 and Eden Prairie Road project that is slated for improvements and is expected to cost about $25 million.
Public Works Director Robert Ellis said, “Well, we are actually studying (that) right now. We hired a consultant to look at what are some alternatives, some options for solving that traffic congestion. It’s one that’s probably the largest traffic issue that we have ... in Eden Prairie. So we’re going to look at the options over the next five to six months, come to the City Council ... to discuss what those options are. But it will be a big price tag. And this is a very large project.”
He said the project is needed because it will help those “trying to go north-south, get up to the High School, get to the grocery store and get to some of the affordable housing we just built on the south side of Highway 5.”
But he also said the project is a regional issue.
“We need to convince MnDOT and Hennepin County, as well as the rest of our community, that this will require spending some significant funds.
Local tax control
In addition to housing and transportation issues, Getschow concluded by saying that local control continues to be one of the bigger issues the city faces every year. He also pointed to the tax base sharing program and how it affects taxpayers in Eden Prairie.
“Local control issues have always been important,” Getschow said. “I don’t think we need to go too deep into fiscal disparities. It is something that we talked about a number of times.”
He went on to describe the city’s contributions to the tax base sharing program: “Eden Prairie is now the third largest contributor in tax base to the program. We used to be second to Bloomington. Minneapolis, with all their new commercial growth downtown, is now the largest contributor to the program. But by living in Eden Prairie, our city participates in the tax base sharing program. ... That affects our residential property taxes by 7%,” Getschow said. “So there’s always discussion out there ... a few bills out there in the past to eliminate the program. But that really didn’t get a lot of traction,” he said.
Legislators’ priorities
Following the discussion surrounding city fees and permit costs, transportation needs, and local control, each of the legislators let the city officials know about issue they will focus on in the next legislative session.
Both Kotyza-Witthun and Pryor talked about the needs that must be addressed in the child-care industry to make it more affordable and to incentivize opportunities to increase staffing needs.
“I’m going to be introducing a bill for a dependent care tax credit for working families,” Kotyza-Witthuhn said. “And we’re really trying to build off what the federal government has done, but move it toward a state program. I don’t think there has ever been a better year to have that conversation,” she said.
“We know that families are hurting, and we know that young workers who are starting their families are having difficulty paying for childcare, finding childcare. So that’s a big priority for me.”
Pryor continued that theme and raised the issues surrounding housing and families: “We can talk about preserving naturally occurring affordable housing, and also getting those certain grants and support to specific people where it’s most needed. ... We need to keep supporting young families. ... That’s the population you want to move to and live in Eden Prairie, to be a healthy, whole community and not just an aging community. There will be lots more conversations, especially as specific legislation comes forward.”
Cwodzinski opened his statement by saying, “What a great time to be a resident and employee of this great city. Eden Prairie is poised for greatness,” he said.
He pointed to the increased activity and economic impact of the airport, the economic growth in the city’s retail industry, and the construction of the light rail that he said will bring even more prosperity to the city and region.
He briefly touched on his support for a proposal to build a solar array over the city’s landfill, as well as helping to promote safe and secure elections “where everyone’s vote counts.”
But his big push again this year, as a former teacher, is with promoting education.
He talked about how suicide and drug use continue to be significant issues to tackle. “That’s going to be where most of my mental energy (is going) ... taking care of the kids and the teachers. The teachers in Eden Prairie, if you know any of them, morale in our schools right now – it’s telling. It’s everybody – staff, bus drivers – paying $25 hour and still can’t find drivers. Teachers are giving up their prep hours for somebody to fill in for those who called in sick. It’s just a bad situation right now,” he said.
In addition to education, Cwodzinski said the Legislature will once again have a major focus on public safety.
“Public safety is the issue of our time. Every time there is a carjacking, my heart goes out to all those people involved in it. Crime and the police morale – we’re down one-third of the force in Minneapolis – people aren’t wanting to go into police work, and we all know the reasons why. A lot of bad people are impacting nice people.”
