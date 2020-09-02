Will consider approval of The Lofts at Sept. 15 meeting
The Eden Prairie City Council went against the recommendations of city staff members and the Planning Commission at its late July meeting.
In considering the recommendation for changes to a proposal by the developer, MWF Properties, to build The Lofts at Anderson Reserve, the council decided on a different tact.
The City Council took no action on the recommendations and agreed to revisit first and second readings of the proposal at the Sept. 15 meeting.
MWF proposes constructing a 52-unit apartment building at 9360 Hennepin Town Road, which is southwest of the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169. The project in question is located on 2.85 acres.
There are existing single-family homes that border the property along the west side, as well as portions of the south and north sides. The new construction would include a three-story building with underground parking.
One of the limiting factors in the construction are two areas of wetlands that border on the east and west.
The building would be constructed between the two areas.
In addition to the underground parking, there is also surface parking planned on the north side of the structure, with one access point to the property from Hennepin Town Road.
According to documents presented to the City Council, the Planning Commission voted 7-1 to request that the developer come up with new plans to bring it into compliance with the 2040 comprehensive plan that guides density for dwelling units per acre.
Peter Worthington of MWF Properties presented to the council and said that one-third of the site would remain undeveloped because of the wetlands.
He also described the property as one with “modest amenities” that would include in-unit laundry, a community room, fitness center, underground parking and secure access. He also said the facility would be “solar-ready,”
would provide electric vehicle charging stations and Energy Star appliances.
In describing issues that could impact on neighbors, Worthington said that the city has guided the site for multi-unit development because it’s near shopping, recreation and has easy access to the highway. City neighborhood streets would remain untouched by traffic from the development.
He said neighborhood concerns about the possibility of apartment renters being able to look into area homes were not founded in reality.
“The nearest house is about 150 feet from the corner of the new building and separated by existing trees; the houses to the north are even farther away,” he said.
He also addressed the potential for a decrease in property values: “There is published research on this, and it does not support that claim if a property is well managed, well designed and maintained.”
More importantly, he said he believes that if the project were reduced to a 40-unit structure, the impact on the site would essentially be the same.
Councilmember Brad Aho set the tone for the remainder of the discussion when he said, “I’m not clear as to how much difference it would make whether we had a 40-unit or 52-unit apartment. You still have an apartment, you still have multi-families, you still have an outdoor parking lot, you still have people coming and going, I just don’t think 12 units is going to be that significant amount of difference that it’s really going to impact the area residents that are in single-family homes around that area. Personally, I’m OK with [52 units]. If we force them into a 40-unit building, my concern is that we’ll lose the affordability of the units. That’s really my concern.”
Mayor Ron Case reiterated the feelings of Aho, but also said, “That it’s deeper than saving 100 feet or something. At the end of the day, there’s a philosophy side to this, too.”
The mayor described how he was excited when first hearing about this particular project. That was because the city has created an affordable housing task force that has focused on ways to increase affordable housing within the city.
The city continues to look for ways to house those “who may be only make $45,000, $50,000, $55,000, $60,000,” Case said. “It’s our children, in many cases, it’s our parents, it’s us later on in our lives, possibly.”
Councilmember Mark Freiberg was the only panel member who expressed mixed feelings about the issue, saying he wasn’t sure how he would eventually vote.
City Manager Rick Getschow helped guide the council: “If the council decides to move forward with the project as submitted, I think the motion would be to direct staff to prepare a development agreement and bring back the resolutions and ordinances at the next council meeting.”
With that information, the council took no action and agreed to have the issue brought back on the Sept. 15 council agenda. The council would vote on both readings of the ordinance. For both ordinances to be approved, there would need to be a unanimous vote.
