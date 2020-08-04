Two seats open for election in the fall
The filing period for the two Eden Prairie City Council seats open for election this fall continues and will see a deadline of 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11.
As of late last week two candidates had filed papers: Lisa Toomey and incumbent PG Narayanan.
The other incumbent, Brad Aho, had not yet filed.
The withdrawal deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 13. Terms begin on Jan. 5, 2021.
The four-year term for the two at-large seats on the council have a salary of $11,054, and those filing must be at least 21 years of age and be living in the city for 30 days prior to the election.
The filing fee is $5.
Items that must be filed at the city clerk’s office:
• Affidavit of candidacy.
• Disclosure statement.
• Filing fee.
• Statement of economic interest (due within 14 days of signing affidavit of candidacy).
For a copy of the 2020 Eden Prairie City Council Candidate Filing Packet, visit trimurl.co/tnkl34.
More info: Call Kathleen Porta, city clerk, at 952 949-8414, or email kporta@edenprairie.org.
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for the city council seats open is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11 .
