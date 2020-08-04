bote button

Two seats open for election in the fall

The filing period for the two Eden Prairie City Council seats open for election this fall continues and will see a deadline of 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11.

As of late last week two candidates had filed papers: Lisa Toomey and incumbent PG Narayanan.

The other incumbent, Brad Aho, had not yet filed.

The withdrawal deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 13. Terms begin on Jan. 5, 2021.

The four-year term for the two at-large seats on the council have a salary of $11,054, and those filing must be at least 21 years of age and be living in the city for 30 days prior to the election.

The filing fee is $5.

Items that must be filed at the city clerk’s office:

• Affidavit of candidacy.

• Disclosure statement.

• Filing fee.

• Statement of economic interest (due within 14 days of signing affidavit of candidacy).

For a copy of the 2020 Eden Prairie City Council Candidate Filing Packet, visit trimurl.co/tnkl34.

More info: Call Kathleen Porta, city clerk, at 952 949-8414, or email kporta@edenprairie.org.

