The Eden Prairie City Council unanimously approved the first and second readings of an ordinance that clears the way for a new sign at Eden Prairie High School.
A representative from Spectrum Signs told the council that the new sign the school will lessen the confusion of visitors when entering the parking lot. There is one sign for the performing arts at the school on the opposite end of the building from the location of the new sign.
To get the sign, the planned unit development had to be amended to increase the total square footage allowed for signs from 268 square feet to 371 square feet, along with increasing the total number of signs permitted from six to seven.
“I completely support this. In fact, school district, if you’re listening, we’re one of the only cities in the state – we’re rare – where 95% of our residents are shared by the city and the school district. That adds just tremendous community value,” said Mayor Ron Case.
But Case did have a question on the intensity and direction of the lights in the sign.
“There’s just a couple houses across the street from this. I’m assuming it’s not like Vikings stadium, 494 ...? This is not going to impact much?” he asked.
City manager Rick Getschow responded. “My understanding is that it will not have an impact for other neighbors. I think there’s quite a bit of distance,” he said.
City Planner Julie Klima confirmed Getschow’s assertion: “That same question came up during the planning commission public hearing. There was a resident who had some concerns and there was conversation about the fact that it is diffused light, it’s backlit and it’s quite a distance from the existing residential homes.”
When asked about any other comments with negative issues that might need addressing, Klima said, “The only comments were shared at the public hearing.”
Prior to the opening of the public hearing portion of the measure, where there were no comments, the mayor said, “If it’s not going to be lighting up their living room or something at night, we want this. We want ... people to know this is our high school. We’re proud of it. We want the wayfinding piece to be easier across our city.”
