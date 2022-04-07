The Eden Prairie Community Foundation will hold the first Make-It Manufacturing career fair Tuesday, April 12.
The career fair was created to connect Eden Prairie residents who are looking for a job with local manufacturers who have openings in good-paying positions.
Helping residents who are unemployed or under-employed is a strategic initiative of the foundation, which created a new group called the Unemployment Networking Group to help with this initiative. Members of this group include the Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the city of Eden Prairie, PROP, Metro South Adult Basic Education, MN Crossroads Career Network, Hennepin Technical College, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, SouthWest Transit and others.
The career fair will feature local manufacturers who have open job positions to share with interested attendees. It will be held from 3-6 p.m. in the Garden Room of the Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road.
There is no charge for admission for those seeking a manufacturing job. Refreshments will be provided.
SouthWest Transit has generously agreed to provide job seekers free transportation to the Career Fair via SW Prime from anywhere in its SW Prime service area: Eden Prairie, Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver or Victoria. Use the SW Prime Mobile App or call 952-SW-PRIME (952-797-7463) and note that you are attending the career fair.
At this time, there are 12 companies signed up for this event, including Danfoss Power Solutions, General Mills, Emerson, and Anagram.
