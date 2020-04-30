Mustafa Shabazz, 43, an Eden Prairie wrestling coach who has a home address in Burnsville, has been charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the criminal complaint released by Hennepin County Tuesday, April 28.
Hennepin county Attorney Mike Freeman made the announcement of the charges against Shabazz in a press release from his office early this week.
Charged by summon, Shabazz is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Wednesday, July 1.
The criminal complaint against Shabazz states that an investigation into the former coach began by Shakopee and Eden Prairie police this past February.
The victim, a nine-year-old girl who was being coached as a wrestler by Shabazz, had been working with the coach since early in 2018. The girl, who had been recovering from injury in 2019, refused to return to participating in the sport. It was soon after that she told a friend and then her parents that Shabazz had touched her inappropriately.
She alleges that Shabazz touched her genitals over her clothing while Shabazz was demonstrating wrestling moves. Though Shabazz told her the touching was an accident, the victim said it kept occurring over several months.
In another series of incidents unrelated to these charges, another adolescent girl said that Shabazz would give her tight hugs and caress her back while at wrestling tournaments around the state. Those incidents made the girl uncomfortable.
When an administrator of the wrestling program finally questioned Shabazz about that girl’s allegations, the coach resigned. Later, that adolescent also told investigators that Shabazz had touched her genitals over her clothing, but none of the behavior with this young girl occurred in Hennepin County.
Investigators also learned that in 2013 Shabazz was dismissed from a previous job working with children for having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl, including meeting her at a motel room.
Shabazz was 32 years older than the first victim. Prosecutors will seek an aggravated sentence against Shabazz if he is found guilty, because he held a position of authority over the girl. Shabazz is not in custody at this time.
