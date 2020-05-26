Council holds brief meeting May 19; hears report about light rail
At the Eden Prairie City Council’s May 19 meeting, a virtual gathering lasting fewer than 32 minutes, council members cruised through approval of a donation, the consent calendar, a quick report about the construction of the Southwest Light Rail, and the payment of bills.
Mayor Ron Case announced that the council’s next meeting, June 16, will be held in-person in the council chambers at city hall.
“It’s been quite the experience to hold these meetings virtually ... and under the circumstances, held them successfully,” Case said.
However, the mayor was quick to announce a return to the “normal” schedule of meetings at city hall where residents are invited to attend. During the summer months, the council meets once per month, so the following meetings have been scheduled: June 16, July 14 and Aug. 18.
Social distancing will be practiced at these upcoming live meetings, said Case, who also talked about the “open podium” item that appears on each city council agenda, encouraging residents to become involved by raising ideas and issues to the council.
“Open podium is an opportunity for Eden Prairie residents to address the city council on issues related to Eden Prairie City Council government prior to each council meeting,” Case said. “Typically, during non-summer months meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month. The open podium usually is held between 6:30 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. in the council chamber at city hall. If you wish to speak, contact the city manager 952-949-8412 by noon of the meeting date with name phone number and subject matter, which helps us be better prepared for you.”
After the speakers are finished, the mayor opens the floor to unscheduled speakers. Open podium is not recorded or televised.
Drone donation
By unanimous vote, the council approved the donation of $4,739.99, given to the city to be used by the crime prevention fund.
Police Chief Greg Weber told the council that the donation was made by the Whitlock family in following through on the wishes of the late Ruth Whitlock.
“In the past, I’ve brought in donations from our crime prevention fund and more often than not, there’s a deeper story that goes into some of these significant donations, so tonight I would like to share a little bit of a story,” Weber said.
“We had a woman who lived in one of our senior living complexes ... Ruth Whitlock,” he added. “Evidently, Ruth enjoyed interacting with the police officers and had developed a relationship with some of them and enjoyed their company. When she had passed away earlier this year, she had asked that her son, Dr. Jeffrey Whitlock, make a donation to the police department to help with our programming. When Dr. Whitlock had contacted me, I asked that he send the funds to the crime prevention fund.
Those funds will be allocated toward the improvement of the city’s drone program.
“As you know, we’re trying to develop a better drone technology program here in Eden Prairie to help us with looking for lost people or searching large areas,” Weber said, “and tonight the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund was generous to donate $4,739.99 to the city for purposes of that drone program.”
Case said, “We make this comment every single meeting––these donations help our city tax dollars go even further. We can’t do it all, but when the private donations come in, they really assist the work that we do.”
Light rail
Jim Alexander, the SouthWest Light Rail Transit Project Director, and Jim Mockovciak, the light rail community outreach coordinator, addressed the council with an update about construction in the city of Eden Prairie.
Alexander told the council that there is much progress along the 14.5 miles of the light rail extension from Eden Prairie to Minneapolis.
There will be 16 stations along the route that will provide single-seat trips to downtown Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota, and St. Paul. There will also be connections to the airport and the Mall of America via the Blue Line.
The project development took place between 2011 and 2016, with the engineering plans developed between 2016 and 2018. The project is set to be completed and running in 2023.
“We’ve been under construction for a couple of years and I counted 18 cranes out there today,” Alexander said. “It’s really busy with a lot of things happening.”
Alexander also announced that the arrival of light rail vehicles was to take place last week. The vehicles are being built just outside Sacramento, California. The overall cost of the system construction is just over $2 billion, with a variety of state, county and federal funds being utilized.
Utilities, site preparations and the construction of track beds and tracks, buildings and roadwork are now underway.
“Utilities, site prep and structures––that’s what’s going on in Eden Prairie right now and elsewhere along the 14.5 miles,” Alexander said. “It’s a lot of utility work that needs to get out of the way first before we start working on the guideway for the LRT and the other structures.”
He also highlighted the projects underway in and around Eden Prairie.
These projects include:
• A temporary waiting area for SouthWest Transit bus patrons
• LRT bridge at Prairie Center Drive - runs along Prairie Center Drive
• LRT bridge at I-494 - the abutments are being constructed over I-494 adjacent to Flying Cloud Drive
• LRT bridge at Valley View Road
• LRT bridge at Nine Mile Creek
• Golden Triangle Station - starting to take shape. Just poured the slab for the station platform
• LRT bridge at 212/Shady Oak
• The LRT tunnel at 62 in Minnetonka
Jim Mockovciak, the communications and outreach representative for the light rail, told the council that the efforts to communicate with the general public is an ongoing push.
Residents and those interested may sign up for weekly project construction updates at swlrt.org. These updates are sent out every Friday to email and/or phone accounts.
The information is also available to follow on social media:
• Twitter: @SouthwestLRT
• Instagram: @southwest_lrt
• Facebook: @MetropolitanCouncil
• Flickr: flickr.com/photos/metcouncil/albums.
Videos, station renderings, and committee information are also available on the website at swlrt.org.
Mockovciak was asked about updates on how the public is responding to the project and he said there have been some concerns about noise and vibrations from pile driving, but that the majority of responses have been positive.
Councilmember Brad Aho asked Mockovciak about some lighting issues that were caused by the vibrations of the pile driving. “...They lost lighting from fixtures,” Aho said.
Mockovciak said that other side effects have included building shaking and pictures falling off walls. He also said there have been underground discoveries that have forced shutdowns.
“But as far as negative impacts, I think we’ve been fairly successful in monitoring those. We have a very extensive communication protocol,” he said. “We try to be as responsive as we can be, but also to be as sensitive as we can be ... taking that step by step. Most of the piling is beyond the ‘zone of influence.’”
“Few people are averse to the project. Most of the people who call on the hotline, for instance, are because of the piling issue,” Mockovciak said. “They really want to know how much longer it’s going to go on. A lot of people also want to know if they are in any danger. People who have never experienced it before, people in high-rise apartment buildings who feel their walls shaking, maybe they see a plate shaking off a counter or picture moving on a wall ... and they’re genuinely concerned.
They have no idea if there is any structural impact on the building,” he added. “So we are able to share some of that information with them. We explain the ... extensive noise and vibration monitoring protocols that we have––giving people that reassurance has been very helpful.”
In thanking the light rail representatives for their presentation, Case said, “I think we on the council reflect the majority ... that we’re very excited for the opportunities this will bring to Eden Prairie. We want to get the first passenger on the train,” he said.
