Eden Prairie candidates 2022

Eden Prairie City Council candidates 2022. From left to right, Ron Case, Tracey Schowalter, Mark Freiberg, Greg Lehman, Kathy Nelson and Micah Olson.

Four candidates seek two council seats, two candidates vie to be mayor

A total of six candidates are running for places on the Eden Prairie City Council, including four candidates seeking two council seats and two candidates facing off to be mayor. The three incumbents, including current mayor Ron Case and current councilmembers Mark Freiberg and Kathy Nelson are battling new competition this election season. Newcomer Tracy Schowalter is running for mayor and Micah Olson and Greg Lehman are running for Eden Prairie City Council.

Ron Case

Eden Prairie Mayor and 2022 candidate Ron Case.
Tracey Schowalter

Eden Prairie Mayoral candidate Tracy Schowalter.
Mark Freiberg

Eden Prairie City Councilmember and 2022 candidate Mark Freiberg.
Greg Lehman

Eden Prairie City Council candidate Greg Lehman.
Kathy Nelson

Eden Prairie City Councilmember and 2022 candidate Kathy Nelson.
Micah Olson

Eden Prairie City Council candidate Micah Olson.

