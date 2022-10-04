Four candidates seek two council seats, two candidates vie to be mayor
A total of six candidates are running for places on the Eden Prairie City Council, including four candidates seeking two council seats and two candidates facing off to be mayor. The three incumbents, including current mayor Ron Case and current councilmembers Mark Freiberg and Kathy Nelson are battling new competition this election season. Newcomer Tracy Schowalter is running for mayor and Micah Olson and Greg Lehman are running for Eden Prairie City Council.
Eden Prairie is served by a mayor and four at-large city council members, which means meaning all voters in the city can vote for candidates rather than solely those in a particular ward. The mayor and city council members are each elected to four-year terms and have one equal vote when deciding an issue.
The general election is Nov. 8. Absentee/early voting can be done by mail or in person, and began Sept. 23.
For information on where to vote and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Ron Case
Education, occupation, qualifications: I have lived in Eden Prairie since 1979, teaching in our school system through 2012. I served on several city commissions, 22 years on the council, and the last four years as mayor.
For the past 10 years I’ve been employed at UnitedHealth Group, most recently as the director of operation effectiveness for the Optum financial division. My wife Kathie and I have four adult children, who graduated from Eden Prairie High School, and five grandchildren.
Along with a doctorate in leadership, I have a BA in education, MA in counseling psychology, and I’m licensed in administration.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
Our primary task and one that I am most proud of is to continue finding the most efficient and effective ways to deliver city services while remaining one of the lowest taxing municipalities in the county. Public safety remains the most important responsibility of city government, and along with public works and parks, we will continue to fulfill the expectations and needs of our residents.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
The current city council is one of the best qualified, most involved in the life of our community and the most actively responsive to the multiple perspectives and voices of our residents. We work hard to stay informed, listen well and judiciously act in the best interests of the entire community.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
Since 1968, Eden Prairie has stayed amazingly true to our original master guide plan with only minor tweaks over the years as markets, buying preferences and other governmental authorities exerted influence over councils’ decisions. I always consider each project’s unique qualities as well as considering the context of past, present and future implications. Decisions need to reflect what is best for Eden Prairie as a whole while mitigating as much as possible any negative impacts on contiguous neighbors.
Tracey Schowalter
Education, occupation, qualifications: I decided to run for mayor of Eden Prairie because I am a believer in the phrase, “Be the change you want to see.” If you feel something needs to be changed, then you should try to do something about it. My 30 years of customer service experience have taught me how to interact with all types of people. Eleven of those years I have worked for city government; nine were directly for the City of Eden Prairie. This was an invaluable experience where I learned how the city conducts its business.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
Three key issues are lack of transparency, overzealous development of our natural green spaces and relationship building. Through my three decades of customer service experience, I learned that open and honest communication is of utmost importance. People just want their voices to be heard and respected. Customer service is about listening and helping find a resolution. That kind of receptive interaction should transfer to our representative government. I see myself holding Town Hall meetings more regularly in different parts of the community and having candid conversations about their concerns to help bridge city services and the people. My goal is to bring transparency and balance back to representative government by nurturing relationships with the Eden Prairie citizens.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
Within the last year, the council has greenlighted several development projects, such as the Noble Hill development, even after an outpouring by the community regarding the potential for negative effects on the landscape. The Department of Natural Resources recommended not to use that space as a residential development, yet it was pushed through by council. I believe when one person shows up to oppose an issue, there’s at least 10 people behind them staying silent. When you have 100 people show up to voice their concerns and their representatives don’t take time to listen and research those concerns, the people feel disregarded. Some simple steps could have been taken in order for people to feel respected and heard throughout that process.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
The 2040 plan concerns me when it comes to the transit-oriented development. It is not an appropriate use of space for an outer tier suburb, in my opinion. The light rail system was never an issue that Eden Prairie residents got a chance to vote on. It has been pushed on the citizens by the Metropolitan Council, an unelected branch of government, that has power to make policy. Many residents I talk to are not in support of this system. I keep asking the question as to why Eden Prairie needs to provide this high-density compact lifestyle. The initiative to jam people into small areas in order to eliminate cars will never take hold in a town like Eden Prairie. That kind of lifestyle is perfect for a high-density area like Minneapolis, but the people of Eden Prairie come here to get away from that.
Mark Freiberg
Education, occupation, qualifications: I’m a small business owner who has lived in Eden Prairie with my family for the past 41 years. I currently serve as a member of the city council since 2018. In addition, I serve on the boards of both the Eden Prairie Community Foundation and Southwest Transit bus company. Prior to serving on the city council, I served as a member of the Eden Prairie Planning Commission from 2016-2018 and the Heritage Preservation Commission.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I believe the three key issues facing Eden Prairie that caused me to seek re-election are as follows. We are still seeing a high number of our young people and seniors facing food challenges. Over the past four years, I’ve worked hard with my fellow councilmembers to direct as many resources as possible as a city to support our local nonprofits in combating the problem. I believe that while much has been done, there is plenty of work yet to do to finally bring it under control.
The second key issue which influenced my decision involves making sure our life-cycle workforce housing needs remain a high priority going forward. This again, is an area that has received much focus and we have made strong strides in passing our housing inclusion requirements that reflects each new project representing a percentage of units being made available as affordable.
The third key issue that influenced my decision to run is a desire to see our city continue to recover and prosper during what has been both an exciting and challenging economic time for our city.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
As a sitting member of the city council, I stand by the recent decisions that we have made.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
When it comes to future development, I want to continue to see our commerce base grow and prosper! In addition, as we grow, I believe that increasing the walkability of our main commerce areas will need to be addressed further. I believe some of the main responsibilities of the city council are to maintain a thriving business environment while fully funding our first responders, sustaining our natural resources and maintaining our residential property values.
Greg Lehman
Education, occupation, qualifications: MBA and BA in international business from Augsburg University. Certified Novell engineer and administrator with technical certifications in CompTIA A+ & Network+ as well as ITIL Foundation. Works as a technical support specialist. Long-term Eden Prairie resident, raised two children in the EP school system, elected Eden Prairie School Board alumnus and an Intermediate District 287 board member, completed 12 short-term overseas humanitarian service projects in six countries and has partial fluency in German, Portuguese, Spanish and Russian.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
One issue that has inspired me to seek election to the office of city council is my vehement belief in civic participation and volunteering one’s time to serve the needs of the community. I firmly believe that our community benefits when it’s able to utilize the skills, training, education, experience and abilities of its willing and impassioned volunteers. I believe that democracy works best when we actively participate in it, including serving in elected governmental roles.
Another issue that has inspired me to seek election to the office of city council is the need to make Eden Prairie as business-friendly as possible. I would like to enhance the city’s existing partnerships with the Eden Prairie and Minnesota Chambers of Commerce and the school board. I would like the city to do everything possible to keep tax and utility rates as low as possible. I would like to use my MBA training and business knowledge to help incubate and grow new Eden Prairie based companies. I would like to help Eden Prairie based companies find and receive grants and other sources of alternate funding assistance.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
In the spring of 2021, the mayor and the city council voted unanimously to allow changes in the city’s gambling ordinance’s verbiage. I would like the council to carefully consider what is in the community’s best interest before changing EP’s existing gambling ordinance and regulations.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ 2017 report on problem gambling, approximately 4.4% of Minnesotans have a gambling problem.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
I believe in doing what’s most beneficial for the members of our community. I think we should balance our city’s aesthetics while also carefully considering and intelligently moving forward with development projects that have the greatest potential benefit.
Communication is key. Residents and other stakeholders should be thoroughly communicated with as development projects or land usage changes undergo consideration.
Because we live in the seven county Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area, some development and land usage change will be inevitable. The city council should carefully and strategically consider which projects should be approved.
Kathy Nelson
Education, occupation, qualifications: Elected in 2006 to the City Council for four terms, resident for 30 years, BA in communication from the University of Minnesota, emergency management certified. Currently serves as a councilmember on the Eden Prairie Firefighter Relief Association Board and SWLRT Corridor Management Committee. Currently serves as a community member on the Eden Prairie Community Foundation Grant Committee, St. Andrews Lutheran Church Food Committee volunteer and PROP shop volunteer.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
My key issues for Eden Prairie are: sensible low budgets that lead to sensible low taxes; innovation and wise use of energy: and well-maintained roads, parks, water, sewer, snow plowing and a safe community. I have worked on these as a councilmember and I will continue to work on them.
Eden Prairie’s taxes are in the lowest 15% of the metro area and our services are rated good or excellent by 95% of residents and businesses. This hasn’t happened by accident. It involves long-range planning, innovation and a wise use of energy. We use all solar energy for city use, by having solar panels on city buildings and purchasing solar energy from electric providers. We upgrade to energy efficient vehicles every time a vehicle is replaced. We even have two electric police cars. All of this substantially cuts costs while keeping the same excellent services we have always had.
Well maintained roads, parks, water, sewer and snowplowing are important to residents. Best maintenance practices also keep costs down in the long term. Eden Prairie parks are highly rated, and it’s important to keep them that way for everyone.
Police and firefighters need to be supported to keep our community safe. We have a great police force and firefighters that are well trained and all officers and firefighters are also EMTs. They are truly trained to keep our community safe.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
As a councilmember I do my homework, listen to residents and carefully consider my decisions. Working hard for Eden Prairie residents is important to me. I stand by my decisions and votes as a councilmember.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
Any new development should be well designed, safely engineered, have adequate parking and be fully landscaped with trees, flowers and other amenities. It should be appropriate under Eden Prairie’s Comprehensive Guide Plan. I also look for energy efficiency details such as electric vehicle ready and solar-ready buildings. Developments must work for Eden Prairie now and in the future. They must enhance the livability or workability of Eden Prairie. Redevelopments must keep Eden Prairie vibrant and prosperous.
Micah Olson
Education, occupation, qualifications: Professionally, I have a passion for building strong relationships and have made a career around constructing grassroots networks all across Minnesota. My experience has been working at Hennepin County, the Minnesota Legislature and in the political and nonprofit sectors. I graduated from the University of Northwestern—St. Paul with a degree in communications studies.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
Recently, young and new individuals and families have been choosing to call Eden Prairie home. I decided to run to give that growing population a voice on the city council because that voice is my own. My vision for Eden Prairie is creating new ways to engage residents so everyone has a seat at the table. My priorities for Eden Prairie are safe neighborhoods, economic opportunity and building community trust. These goals are achieved when we aim government at being accessible, addressable and accountable.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
One area that I would potentially provide a voice on the council that may take a different direction is affordable housing projects. I believe we need to evaluate the effectiveness of these programs, while at the same time advocating that other governing bodies such as the Metropolitan Council and Hennepin County reform their mandates, regulations and fees that are driving up housing costs. One of the realities that we need to contend with is that affordable housing rates while lower than market value are in many cases actually not that much lower. The bottom line for me is looking for ways to reduce housing costs for everyone.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
We must look for ways to engage residents in the process of future development projects. Everyone has a perspective to offer and must be heard. My priority will be to look for ways to engage residents that are easy and work for them. Simply put, we need to build broad coalitions that impact and involve our community in meaningful ways. My mission is to forge a new kind of politics. One that always puts people first and where leaders are focused on service.
