Lisa Toomey, one of two challengers in the Eden Prairie City Council race, led the field of three candidates on her way to a win, along with incumbent PG Narayanan.
Challenger Ryan Miske was eliminated.
However, it was close. Only 2,206 votes separated Toomey in first from Miske in third.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State office show Toomey with 19,366 votes, Narayanan with 17,262 votes and Miske with 15,056 votes.
There were 175 write-in votes.
The council members, as well as the mayor, serve four-year terms and have one equal vote when deciding an issue. Narayanan and Brad Aho's terms will expire at the end of the year. Aho did not seek re-election and is a candidate for Hennepin County Board. Council members not up for election this fall are Mark Freiberg and Kathy Nelson. Mayor Ron Case was also not up for election.
Lisa Toomey has a BA (Spanish & Business) from Eastern CT State University, in addition to a Graduate Certificate (Nonprofit Management) Harvard University. She is employed in Volunteer/Nonprofit Management. Her community involvement includes Eden Prairie Planning Commission, member; Crime Prevention Fund, president; PROP Shop, treasurer; EP Lioness and Optimist Club, member; Meals on Wheels, past executive director.
PG Narayanan has a Masters in Electrical Engineering, is a business owner and Eden Prairie City Council Member. His community involvement includes EP Foundation past chairman; EP Foundation board member last five years; SW Transit Commissioner (20 months); EP AM Rotary member; EP Human Rights and Diversity Commissioner and past chairperson; TPT Public Television board member; and past president of India Association representing 50,000 Indian in Minnesota.
Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.