A $50K study proposal will be reviewed
The Eden Prairie City Council, at its mid-November meeting, called for delay in action on proposal to dedicate $49,900 to begin studying the racism within the city.
The proposal before the City Council was initiated by staff after the council, in July, directed the Human Rights and Diversity Commission to look into hiring a race and equity consultant to review race issues within the city and come up with ideas on how best to address those issues.
The decision to move forward came after protests and the death of George Floyd.
The report to the council stated: “Mayor Ron Case tasked staff to come back with ideas to work into a plan of action to address systemic and institutional racism within our city. The HRDC and city staff plan to work with the consultant on actionable items in six main areas of inquiry.”
Those areas included city emergency response; city program accessibility and culture; city recruiting, hiring and retention; connection to the community - examine the relationship between the city and its residents; communication experience; and developing future leaders.
Requests for proposals were issued and the city received five responses from DeYoung Consulting Services, $49,900; CultureBrokers, $50,000; YMCA, $131,500; YWCA, $21,800; and ImpactLives, $39,250.
Staff members considered all proposals before recommending DeYoung Consulting Services.
The proposal was placed within the consent agenda of the Nov. 17 council session. The consent agenda includes items the council approves with a single vote.
Should any of the council members want to discuss any of the items in the consent agenda separately they can move to pull items for more discussion. Councilmember Brad Aho did just that.
“We’re proposing to spend $50,000 on this consulting. I’m not really in favor of doing that,” Aho said. “We’re spending $50,000 and really the premise is that the city of Eden Prairie is systemically racist, and I don’t agree with that.
I don’t feel the city of Eden Prairie is systemically racist. For us to spend $50,000 to learn how we cannot be systemically racist - I don’t think that’s a great investment.”
Councilmember Mark Frieberg concurred.
“I would really like to discuss this further,” Frieberg said. “I want to do it justice and look at all sides. When we’re looking at 50,000, I think we need to do something more to the point.”
Case said he would be glad to entertain the motion to pull the measure for discussion, but he also provided some perspective. “As a council, we did have a majority that did proceed to direct and task the [Human Rights and Diversity Commission] to investigate systemic racism.”
The mayor also recognized that, at the time, Aho raised an objection and said he didn’t see racism within city departments, especially the police.
Frieberg responded, saying, “I’m most concerned about the amount. I’m not sure it couldn’t be directed elsewhere.”
Aho agreed.
“Instead of paying a consultant $50,000 to tell us if we’re racist or not, or how we can not be racist, If we’re going to spend that money I would like to see it spent on something that’s actionable and is going to be helpful,” he said.
In addressing their concerns, Case made sure everyone was agreeable to the motion, saying, “I definitely appreciate there are multiple views on that.”
However, the mayor was also clear on where he stood on the issue.
Saying that he didn’t want to “hamstring” the commission that had done the research and made the recommendation to hire DeYoung, Case said the issue was front and center in his mind.
“I think while America has hidden biases and systemic racism built into the system,” he said. “I think across the country this is an inflection point in our nation’s history. It’s been a negative environment with the George Floyd murder, but to me, this is a time where we, as a society, could look internally and work to improve ourselves. So I want this to eventually pass.”
Approval of the contract with DeYoung was pulled from the agenda and the city leaders agreed to take it up at an upcoming meeting.
Case also asked that city staff be prepared to come to that meeting with a presentation about the proposal “to get a better understanding for all council members.”
Young’s proposal
As part of the proposal from DeYoung, the consultant would have begun working with city staff and would have continued through Aug. 31, 2021.
In presenting its race equity initiative, Karen DeYoung, the consulting company’s president and CEO, said in a letter that, “Understanding there are deeply seated barriers preventing some communities from participating in local government, the city wants to focus on the experiences of residents themselves, and uncover opportunities to become more inclusive and responsive to residents’ diverse needs.”
She added, “This year there has been a loudly-renewed call for closing racial disparities, and each of Eden Prairie’s six departments have an opportunity to examine their own practices.”
She went on to say that DeYoung is “certified as a small business enterprise, a woman-owned business enterprise, and a minority-owned business enterprise, we have a long history of effectively and respectfully working with diverse communities. We have completed many engagement projects, listening internally and externally, often emphasizing voices from communities of color with a lens of racial equity.”
By implementing a multi-phase discovery and action program, DeYoung wrote in her letter that the process implemented is thorough and measurable.
“We approach all the work we do from a pragmatic perspective of Appreciative Inquiry. This means we reframe problems through a lens of strength and possibilities. We do not ignore problems that need solutions. But instead of focusing on negation, criticism, and a spiraling diagnosis, we focus on imagination and innovation; we also ask questions that connect people with why they care. We don’t just gather data; we elicit thoughts, perceptions and actionable ideas from stakeholders.”
It wasn’t clear when the discussion about the contract would be brought to the floor, but City Council members and the mayor indicated they wanted it to be soon.
