County Commissioner Callison gives update on COVID, unrest and budget
The Eden Prairie City Council hosted Hennepin County District 6 Commissioner Jan Callison at the Nov. 17 meeting. She provided city leaders with an update on her year’s work with the board.
Callison, who decided not to seek re-election, has been providing updates to the council on a regular basis.
In her final presentation, Callison discussed COVID-19, the unrest in Minneapolis and the 2021 budget.
COVID-19
At the time of her presentation, Callison said there were nearly 52,000 cases of COVID-19, 3,842 hospitalizations and 1,050 deaths reported in Hennepin County. In comparison, the state had more than 231,000 cases, 13,000 hospitalizations and just over 2,900 deaths.
With 20% of the state’s population, Callison said that the county also reported 22% of the total cases, 29% of hospitalizations and 35% of the deaths.
“When we first started tracking these numbers, it was about a third of the hospitalizations, a third of the cases and about half the deaths, so the numbers have changed over the course of time and, of course, the virus has changed,” she said.
She also reported that half the cases were in the white population, which is 72% of the county population. Twenty percent of the Black population accounted for cases, but the Black population is about 13% of Hennepin County.
“As you’ve heard about people of color being affected by COVID-19, you can see it in Hennepin County,” she said.
Callison said 91% of whites recover at home, while 88% percent of Blacks recover at home. She said there have been a larger percentage of Blacks hospitalized, but that a smaller percentage, in comparison to whites, die in the hospital.
She also pointed to the American Indian population, saying that 75% recover at home, while 20% have been hospitalized. The fatalities for American Indians in the hospital are equivalent to the white population.
She also compared seniors living in long-term care settings with the cases in the general population.
Of those living in a care setting, there have been 2,665 cases, with a 26% hospitalization rate, and a 30% fatality rate. The median age of those who die is 81 years.
In the general population, Callison said there have been just over 49,000 cases, with a 6.4% hospitalization rate, and just a one-half percent fatality rate.
In Eden Prairie, there have been 1,403 cases, with 12 deaths among a population of about 64,000 people.
In comparison, Edina has had nearly the same number of cases (1,444), but has recorded 54 deaths.
“I think that relates to the fact that Edina has a more senior population,” Callison said.
Minnetonka has had 1,191 cases and 40 deaths.
Callison also talked about the county’s response to the pandemic, noting that on March 17, the county sent 6,500 employees home while essential services were maintained; 544 high risk homeless were moved to hotels; $220 million in CARES Act funding was distributed with an emphasis on small business, housing and HCMC. In all, she said $700k was distributed to businesses in Eden Prairie.
Unrest
In addressing the unrest in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd there were several county properties affected, including the East Lake Library, the South Minneapolis Human Service Center and the North Minneapolis office space that was being rented. She said the county will not be returning employees to that location.
The county also took steps to protect properties, including boarding up windows on many facilities.
The county has spent around $5 million on repairing damages. While insurance will pay for about $4 million, the county taxpayers are still left with a $1 million bill.
The county has also supported about $1 million for overtime incurred by the sheriff’s office.
Budget
The 2021 budget will have a zero increase in the maximum levy, Callison said.
In fact, she said property taxes will likely show a decrease in the county portion of taxes.
However, there are several major unknowns for the 2021 budget, she said.
Among those unknowns are the length of COVID and its impact on the budget, what federal and state assistance will be available and that the county can’t sustain the support for the homeless. County officials don’t know the extent of the expenses and its share of isolation and quarantine shelters.
In addition, the county is looking at future expenses that could be associated with the local cost of vaccination distribution. Callison said it could cost taxpayers as much as $5 million to $10 million.
The election
Callison said that despite the challenges of a pandemic, Minnesota had a large turnout for the general election.
The voter turnout in Hennepin County was 85%, and two out of every three ballots were cast early as an absentee ballot.
“The results were available by 9 or 10 p.m. and that’s because the state permitted us to start counting early,” Callison said. “We were able to open those ballots two weeks early and then run them through the machines at the appropriate time,” she added.
When asked about any silver linings and ways the county has been able to save money as a result of issues surrounding the pandemic, Callison said the county has consolidated services and worked with personnel. Because more employees are working at home, there is less of a need to rent space. “That has been a savings,” she said. “Staff have been very creative in finding different ways to save.”
The council members and mayor expressed their thanks to Callison for the years she has dedicated to county government and that they have appreciated her continued communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.