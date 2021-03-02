Public comment period passes, council will consider adoption this month
If all falls into place over the next month, Eden Prairie Police officers could be equipped with body-worn cameras as early as June.
Lt. Chris Wood said the deadline for comments to the draft policy have passed, so its fate will now be in the hands of the city councilmembers who will vote to accept or deny the new technology this month.
It’s been a long road to this point, Wood said.
He’s been researching the cameras since 2018. If the policy and purchase of the new technology is approved, which Wood expects will be the case, he will be purchasing equipment and training each of the 67 sworn officers who will be assigned a camera.
The the body-worn camera program has come about as a natural addition to the vehicle cameras currently being used in Eden Prairie squads. Wood has settled on WatchGuard cameras, the same brand the department uses in the squad cars. Because the body cams and car cams will sync, each will be activated when an officer turns on the squad’s lights.
Wood also reached out to area departments – some that have had body cams in place for some time and others that have just implemented the technology. In consultation with department managers and the field officers, Wood said he feels the system will provide the city with a valuable tool in helping to keep residents safe.
While Mayor Ron Case said adding the technology will be an important factor in helping the city’s department personnel and citizens, it’s not the be all, end all. He feels the human element of public safety is still more important.
“I believe our record of selecting the best leaders in the Police Department, hiring the best officers, giving the best training, and expecting the highest level of performance speaks for itself. I don’t think body cams will make us any safer than we already are, but I think it will be an important tool to build and maintain trust in the work that is being done by our public safety officers as they protect and serve,” Case said.
Wood agreed with the mayor’s assessment and added, “I don’t think it will change how police officers will do their job. Our officers here are very good. Whether they are on-camera or off-camera, our expectations are that they treat everybody equally, fairly and do the best they can in their jobs.”
He went on to say that because everyone has an opportunity to video-record incidents, it’s important the officers’ viewpoint is also available.
“This gives us the opportunity to show exactly what the officer is seeing,” Wood said. “This is going to be a benefit for our officers and they see that as well. It will also help in gathering evidence.”
The exact costs have not yet been finalized, but those numbers should be available when the council considers approval this month.
Wood said each camera would cost just under $1,000 each, but that doesn’t include the storage needed, the software updates, the charging stations and other accessories required to make the system work.
City Manager Rick Getschow said, “The upfront cost is approximately $190,000. Yearly maintenance costs, warranty, and data storage fees will be approximately $60,000. The annual $60,000 cost will be budgeted in the IT division.”
As for the actual funding, the city’s Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, covers larger expenditures such as this, according to Getschow. “The CIP is a 10-year plan that is updated and approved by the City Council every two years and includes every city capital or special project,” he said.
The advantages of this video technology far outweigh any perceived disadvantages, Wood said. The mayor said he agreed.
“Anything we can do to improve trust between our residents and our public safety professionals is a positive for me. I also think that having a video record of all interactions between police officers and the public is a protection for both,” Case said.
He went on to say the body cams would “provide a continuous record of the difficult, potentially dangerous, and courageous work being done day-in and day-out by members of our Police Department.”
Getschow expects a smooth process as the department moves ahead with the purchase, installation, and the training of officers.
“Like the implementation of other new technologies, there will be a learning curve,” he said. “We are optimistic that buying a quality product and conducting staff training will allow for a smooth implementation.”
While the goal is to have the body cams in operation by June, Wood said the roll-out date could change.
“We’re shooting for June to have them up and running,” he said, “but we’re at the mercy of when they are able to deliver them.”
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
The City Council this month will consider a measure approving body-worn cameras for the Eden Prairie Police Department.
