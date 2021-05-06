Plans for a housing development near Fredrick-Miller Spring will move forward after the Eden Prairie City Council denied a petition that sought to stall the project.
Pulte Homes plans to build 50 single-family homes on the 27.5-acre site of a Christmas tree farm located near the popular spring in southern Eden Prairie. In voting 5-0 on May 4 to allow the project to proceed, councilmembers voiced confidence that the development would not affect the spring.
Mayor Ron Case was unequivocal in his assessment. “Can I sit here tonight and assure you, absolutely, that this development is not going to harm the spring? Yes, absolutely,” he said.
City staff recommended denial of a petition requesting that an environmental assessment worksheet be completed for the property.
The spring originates on a bluff on the west side of Spring Road, a city staff report notes. The development is planned for the east side of the road, the same side where generations have filled their jugs from a spigot fed by the spring.
According to the staff report, drainage from the project site will flow to the south and east. John Dustman, president of Summit Envirosolutions, a consulting firm that analyzed the planned development and the surrounding area, provided an overview of the geology and topography in play.
“In conclusion,” Dustman said, “I just can’t imagine a way that surface water, stormwater from the development, would enter the recharge area of the spring.”
Offering an opposing assessment, the 221-signature petition cites University of Minnesota Professor Emeritus Calvin E. Alexander, Jr., from the school’s Earth Sciences Department. In an exerpt attached to the petition, Alexander outlines the ways he believes the development could harm the area’s water resources, including the removal of trees, the addition of impervious surfaces and the increase of pollutant loads from construction and residential activities.
“Any or all such activities can adversely affect the water surface and ground water quantity and quality in Riley Creek and the Fredrick-Miller Spring,” Alexander stated.
The developer’s stormwater management plan will surpass wetland protection standards, Dean Lotter, manager of land planning and entitlement for Pulte Homes, assured the council.
A public hearing lasting nearly three hours preceded the council’s vote. Most of the hearing’s speakers, coming from Eden Prairie and beyond, opposed the project out of concern for the spring and other environmental factors, including the presence of the creek, which runs through a western portion of the development site.
In addition to warning of impacts to the spring, the petition asserts that the project will adversely affect biodiversity in the area, further harm a creek that already has impaired water quality, and disturb the quality of life at nearby existing housing developments.
But neither the petition nor the public hearing was enough to sway the council.
“I believe in science,” Councilmember PG Narayanan said. “And all the things I read, all the people I talked to, I believe that spring is not going to be affected.”
Councilmember Lisa Toomey expressed a similar sentiment regarding the available data. “I appreciate everyone’s concern, but I really wish you would read the reports and look at the facts,” Toomey said.
The spring will continue to be a community asset, Councilmember Kathy Nelson asserted. “We have protected the spring for the last 50 years and we plan on protecting it for the next 50 years,” Nelson said.
Nelson noted that the project site is not wild land anyway. “It’s been farm land since the area was developed,” she said.
Case called the spring “incredibly valuable to the city.” In fact, he said wants to see spigots and a canopy added to the tapping site; there is currently only one spigot and lines to get the water are common.
About 30% of the land will be deeded to the city to be preserved as open space, Lotter said.
Aside from environmental considerations, property rights also factored into the council’s decision. “It’s their American right to sell to someone,” Jeff Abrahamson, the attorney representing the landowners, said during the public hearing.
Councilmember Mark Freiberg took that argument to heart. “I believe strongly in the rights of a homeowner to do what he wants with his property,” Freiberg said.
During many comments made in support of the development, jeers emanated from the City Hall audience.
“If you think this is good for American democracy you’re wrong,” Case said. “ … The yelling and the catcalling and the behavior that’s appropriate at a football game – that’s not going to convince any of us of anything.”
In voting to deny the petition, the council directed city staff to prepare a development agreement for the property, which will require a zoning change – from rural to single-family.
Pulte Homes hopes to start work on the site this summer or fall.
