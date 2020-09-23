The League of Women Voters of Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Hopkins will host three candidate forums to provide voters with the candidate information for Eden Prairie school board, Eden Prairie municipal, and Minnesota Senate District 48 and House Districts 48 A/B elections on Nov. 3.
These will be the candidates’ only forums.
There will be no live audience.
The series of forums will begin with the event for the
Eden Prairie City Council candidates, 7-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, in the Eden Prairie council chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road.
The candidates participating in the forum are incumbent PG Narayanan and challengers Lisa Toomey and Ryan Miske.
The two candidates with the most votes will fill the two open seats on the council.
The candidates will answer questions from the public during the moderated, televised candidate forums, following the non-partisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters Minnesota.
The questions will be taken in writing from questions submitted earlier online at www.lwvmeph.org.
The candidate forums will be streamed live and rebroadcast.
Rebroadcast schedules and streaming video links will be posted at www.lwvmeph.org.
The League of Women Voters Minnetonka/Eden Prairie/Hopkins, a nonpartisan 501(c)3 political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, and influences public policy through education.
More info: Visit www.lwvmeph.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.