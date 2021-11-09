Though owner remains unnamed, the developer is sure it will be a grocery store
Eden Prairie residents can expect to see the construction of a new grocery store within the Castle Ridge Redevelopment in the near future, but for now the name of that grocery store remains under wraps.
That’s what Ian Halker, a representative of Oppidan, the developer working with the grocery store owners, told the Eden Prairie City Council at its Oct. 26 regular meeting.
After an extensive presentation describing the location at 615 Prairie Center Drive and footprint of the proposed grocery, councilmember Kathy Nelson asked whether the proposed business would indeed be a grocery store.
Halker, who said he couldn’t put a name to the grocery because he was bound by a non-disclosure agreement, confirmed that the business to be developed would “100%” be a grocery.
“We’re going to hold you to that,” Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case said.
A staff report provided to the council states, “This is the fourth phase of the Castle Ridge Redevelopment project. The first two phases included the Castle Ridge Senior Housing project (with 274 units) and the Paravel multi-family housing development (which includes another 246 units).”
The third phase of the project included approval for construction of a Bank of America, a Chick-fil-A as well as a grocery store estimated at about 25,000 square feet.
However, there was a recent change in the tenant for the proposed grocery, and with a larger footprint of just over 40,000 square feet, the proposal required a new site plan approved by the Planning Commission and the full council.
According to the report, the city in 2020 approved a planned unit development preliminary plat and site plan for the 25,000-square-foot grocery. However, that grocery tenant decided not to move ahead with the construction. The newly proposed grocery was recently approved by the Planning Commission before the city council gave its stamp Oct. 26.
Oppidan is a Minnesota-based developer involved in more than 500 projects and specializing in the development of grocery retail businesses.
“To finalize this process is exciting,” Halker told the council.
Building grocery stores “is something we’re very familiar with,” he added.
The goal of the project, he said, is to “create a sense of place with a sensible design.”
In addition to the changes in the layout of the proposed grocery because of the building’s increased size, Halker said steps were taken to provide improved pedestrian circulation with a walking loop included within the site – one that links the housing units with the businesses.
Halker also said the Planning Commission requested additional infrastructure be provided, to allow for lighting of trees within gathering areas, as well as the installation of additional bike rack locations.
Councilmembers asked about the inclusion of a pickup area not included within the plans. Halker said the grocery tenant has discussed making that option available. Halker agreed that the option to pick up groceries has become popular since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were also questions about including electric vehicle charging stations near the store and the potential for solar panels being placed on the roof.
Halker said those additions would be decisions made by the grocery management team, but that those options weren’t out of the realm of possibility.
The council, after their questions were addressed, approved renewed planned unit developments, the site plan review and a preliminary plat, which will allow the developers to move ahead with the project.
