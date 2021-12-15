Shutterfly, the new tenant, gets approval from the city to demolish one of the office buildings
The Eden Prairie City Council on Dec. 7 approved a planned unit development concept review and a first reading of an ordinance for a demolition and rebuilding project at the campus previously known as Lifetouch.
The council also directed staff to prepare a development agreement incorporating additional recommendations and conditions.
The applicant, Shutterfly, came to the council requesting approval to raze an existing office at 11000 Viking Drive on the north side of I-494 and south of Lake Smetana.
Shutterfly is taking over as tenant at the former Lifetouch site and is working with Tempus Realty to remove the structure on the west side of the property because they have determined that much of the facility would not be used in the future.
The office building that will be demolished is just under 117,000 square feet, and because most of the site will be used for traditional office space, the second building is not needed.
According to the staff report presented to the council, Shutterfly will keep the eastern-most structure on the site and will bring its parking lot into compliance with city code, providing 4.9 stalls per 1,000 square feet.
The eastern building and the breezeway currently connecting the two buildings will remain. Lifetouch needed larger, open studio spaces for their work, which reduced their parking needs. Shutterfly will be using the site for traditional offices and will utilize the footprint of the demolished building to “establish native grasses and wildflowers,” the report states.
“The conversion of the building footprint to native planting area will decrease the impervious surface coverage on the site by about 8 percent, bringing the site closer to compliance with the shoreland impervious surface coverage requirements and improving water quality.”
