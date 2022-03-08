Nicole Tingley took over for Kathryn Porta last year
Though several months into the job, Eden Prairie City Clerk Nicole Tingley is still learning about the layout of Eden Prairie, having taken over the post from Kathryn “Kitty” Porta, who filled the role for 25 years.
When Tingley arrived in Eden Prairie as the city’s new clerk last August, she had the opportunity to learn alongside Porta for about 3 weeks.
“Yeah, it was a couple of weeks or so to learn as much from her 25 years as possible,” Tingley said.
But her own past experience and education also helped Tingley quickly learn the ropes in Eden Prairie.
Tingley’s education and experience
Tingley was raised in the Maplewood and Roseville area and graduated from Roseville High School in 2010.
She then attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, where she earned a degree in public administration and political science with minors in business administration and Spanish.
“During the summer of 2014 I was trying to figure out what to do with my degree and I took an administrative internship with Eden Prairie in August,” Tingley said.
Working alongside Porta and assisting with the 2014 elections, Tingley was also tasked with other projects in human resources and administration.
When the internship ended in August 2015, she desired more schooling and was provided a scholarship to earn her masters degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University, she said. Her specialization was in local government management.
Following graduation from Northern Illinois, she spent a couple of years working in Illinois, after which she was hired as the city clerk in Columbia Heights, where she was employed between June 2019 and July 2021, when she was hired by Eden Prairie, starting the first week of August last year.
Election work
Tingley has been gearing up for this fall’s elections, while also looking at the city’s precincts and polling places in light of the recent release of new legislative district maps. Though the election is a few months off, there are plenty of preparations a city clerk must finish as the primary approaches in August.
“This is my first time going through an election in Eden Prairie, but I’m starting to think about things now,” she said.
With redistricting maps being drawn, Tingley said it was a waiting game until the new maps were released.
Now that they are in place for the next 10 years, Tingley said the effect on Eden Prairie is minimal. “The big thing is establishing polling places across the city.”
That said, all of the existing polling locations should be available for the coming elections, with the exception of one – Life Church in Precinct 4. That location will not be available in 2022.
In the meantime, the work of providing applications for election judges is now under way. But elections are always on the mind of a city clerk, Tingley said.
“It’s kind of a year-round thing,” she said.
And because “people are creatures of habit, we are trying to maintain the same polling places as we can.”
Other responsibilities
Elections are not the only responsibilities of the city clerk’s office.
“The main things I work on,” Tingley said, “include records management, and helping departments and divisions with the organization of records and formats, and utilizing more electronic systems to keep records for ease of access for city staff and using the city docs portal for things like minutes and ordinances.”
She said city officials are looking at how the systems can be utilized more and in more efficient ways.
“We’ve been working with departments on managing the inventory of records, so they know what they have and how and when they can get rid of them,” she said.
Abiding by state records retention schedules developed for cities is also an important task, as is dealing with data practices like the processing of public records requests.
“We help guide when we get public requests for information – what’s public and what’s not and by helping to answer those requests for information,” Tingley said.
Also, Tingley’s office acts as the official record-keeper for the city council, making sure ordinances, resolutions, and minutes, as well as the city code, are kept up-to-date.
