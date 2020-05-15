City Center will be re-opened; retail businesses may open, with restrictions
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case released a statement Friday, May 15, outlining the steps of re-opening the city is taking in light of Gov. Tim Walz’s new “Stay Safe” order.
With the Stay at Home order expiring and the Stay Safe order being implemented, Case said non-essential retail businesses will be allowed to re-open the week starting May 18, as long as they operate at 50 percent capacity and have a safety plan in place. Social distancing is still recommended, and gatherings of friends and family of 10 and under are now allowed.
The Stay Safe order is in effect until May 31.
So, what does this mean for Eden Prairie?
Case provided this outline:
• We are preparing to re-open City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road, to the public soon after Memorial Day. Plans are already in place to ensure interactions between employees and the public are safe. However, city employees who are able to work from home will continue doing so.
• City recreational facilities — the Art Center, Community Center, Outdoor Center and Senior Center — remain closed until further notice, and park facility rentals are on hold.
• Parks and Recreation programs and events are canceled through July 5, and our Parks and Recreation staff is awaiting further guidance expected to be released by the Minnesota Department of Health, which will help to determine the status of programs and events beyond that date.
• Beginning Monday, May 18, play structures will reopen in all city parks.
Play equipment is not sanitized so you should use precautionary measures to keep your family safe.
• We anticipate the Riley and Round lake beaches will open soon and be staffed with lifeguards. We continue to evaluate when splash pads and park shelter restrooms can re-open, and when water fountains will be turned on.
“While much of what I share with you today is uplifting news for those of us looking forward to enjoying the outdoors this summer, it is important to remember that we are still in the midst of a pandemic, which has claimed many lives in our state,” Case stated.
“Gov. Walz said that by staying home as long as we have, Minnesotans successfully pushed out the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and bought our state time to prepare for treating those who become sick. He also made it clear that the virus is still very much in our midst, and we need to continue to stay vigilant in our physical distancing and safe practices, such as wearing face masks.
“We will be dealing with the effects of this pandemic — the changes in how we live and interact with each other — for a long time to come.
“I am extremely proud of the way Eden Prairie residents have come together while we’ve been apart ... I thank you for continuing to do your part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Info: Visit edenprairie.org/Coronavirus for frequently updated information and resources; or for more details about the Stay Safe order, visit mn.gov/COVID19.
