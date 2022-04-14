Sheldon has published a wide variety of books, including ‘Lemons in the Garden of Love,’ her most recent
Eden Prairie author Ames Sheldon has been recognized with numerous awards over the past several years, a trend that continued with her most recent work, “Lemons in the Garden of Love.”
Released last year, the novel is set in 1977, centering on Cassie Lyman, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota in search of a topic for her doctoral dissertation. In her search, she discovers suffrage cartoons, diaries and letters left behind by Kate Easton, the founder of the Birth Control League of Massachusetts. Lyman also discovers that she and Easton are closely related.
The novel, rooted in Sheldon’s own experience in academic research, was inspired “by my great-grandaunt Blanche Ames, who co-founded the Birth Control League of Massachusetts.”
As a result of that inspiration, the novel won the 2021 Firebird Book Award in the Current Events category.
Ames, who grew up in Wayzata, studied at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in English. She followed that with a master of arts degree from the University of Minnesota in American studies with a concentration in women’s history.
Among her earlier published works, Sheldon was co-author and associate editor of “Women’s History Sources: A Guide to Archives and Manuscript Collections in the United States.” That project, she said, resulted in “a massive reference book that helped launch the field of women’s history.”
She has also written three historical novels, all of which have won significant awards.
“Eleanor’s Wars” won the Benjamin Franklin Gold Award for Best New Voice in Fiction. The sequel to “Eleanor’s Wars,” entitled “Don’t Put the Boats Away,” won honors from the 2020 American Fiction Awards, the 2020 International Book Awards, the 2020 National Indie Excellence Awards, the 2020 Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the 2019 Best Book Awards in family saga, women’s fiction, or historical fiction.
Sheldon was inspired as a young girl to begin writing after reading E.B. White’s “Stuart Little.” She was nine years old.
She said her professional writing career began as a reporter for two newspapers in southern Minnesota.
However, the majority of her career, she said, has been as a grant writer and development officer for a variety of nonprofit organizations, such as the Minnesota Historical Society, the Minneapolis Public Library, and the Sierra Club.
It was while working on the “Women’s History Sources” reference book that Sheldon found inspiration in her great-grandaunt.
“I’d never before heard of Blanche Ames,” she said. “Once I asked my mother about her, she told me we were related to each other. Then I had a dream about Blanche – she told me to write her story. So I started doing research on her and wrote a number of drafts of this novel. It’s a little bit autobiographical.”
But her inspiration comes from many different sources.
“I borrow from life and my own experiences and observations, but I use a lot of imagination, too. In ‘Eleanor’s Wars,’ for example, the lead character, Eleanor, was inspired by both of my grandmothers, but neither of them drove an ambulance in France during the Great War. I also do a lot of research into the history I’m writing about to bring the story to life in an authentic way,” Sheldon said.
For those interested in a writing career, she suggests an approach centered on repetition and a sense of adventure. “For someone thinking about getting into the writing field, my advice is to write and write and write. Write every day. See where your brain and your energy and your imagination take you.”
“Lemons in the Garden of Love” is available in bookstores, Indiebound and Amazon.
