The levy is set to increase by 4.5%

Eden Prairie City Council discussed its 2023 levy and budget as well as a 10-year capital improvement plan at its latest meeting, and unanimously approved an increase of $1,824,651 or 4.5% over 2022.

Impact of property taxes

The impact of the city’s portion of the property tax for 2023 in Eden Prairie.
Impact on median value home

The impact of the city of Eden Prairie’s portion of the 2023 property tax on a median value home.
General fund expenditure breakdown by category

The Eden Prairie general fund expenditure budget breakdown by category as approved for 2023.
Expenditure changes breakdown

The Eden Prairie general fund expenditure budget changes breakdown by category for 2023.
Tax comparisons 2022

City tax comparisons with Eden Prairie from 2022.
CIP breakdown

A breakdown of the Eden Prairie 2023-2032 capital improvement plan projects.

