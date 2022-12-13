The levy is set to increase by 4.5%
Eden Prairie City Council discussed its 2023 levy and budget as well as a 10-year capital improvement plan at its latest meeting, and unanimously approved an increase of $1,824,651 or 4.5% over 2022.
The city’s Finance Director Tammy Wilson and City Manager Rick Getschow shared a detailed presentation with council about the budget and levy, as well as city-wide survey results. Getschow said the city’s 2023 levy was the lowest he knew compared to other similar cities.
After a fiscal disparities distribution, the 2023 total levy was brought down to $42,432,263. The levy amount is the same as the levy ceiling approved by the council at a Sept. 6 meeting.
On a median-valued home of $513,200, the city’s portion of the property taxes will rise by $508 or an increase of 9.6%. Apartments and commercial properties will see decreases of 4.7% and 5.6% respectively. The city’s portion of the property tax rate for 2023 decreased to 28.84%.
“I think people need to understand that no one likes to pay more taxes and it’s frustrating this year to see our residential taxes going up,” Mayor Ron Case said, adding that without budget increases and higher taxes, the city may need to lay off some staff in different ways, such as police officers. In terms of setting the property tax increase, he said that it was complicated and there were many variables, some of which were out of the city’s control.
Property tax distribution for a median value home shows the highest percentage of taxes going to the Eden Prairie School District at 35%, followed by Hennepin County at 31%, the city at 26% and other taxing jurisdictions at 8%.
Overall property values are increasing across the state, according to Wilson. Eden Prairie increases are significant for residential properties at 18.4%, with 7% for apartments and 3.1% for commercial properties.
The total budget is $57,395, 407, with a 3.4% increase in the general fund, a 2.8% decrease in the general fund revenue budget and a total budget increase of 3.2%. The budget ceiling was previously approved at no more than 3.2% at the Sept. 6 meeting.
Additionally, an HRA tax levy and budget was approved of $205,000 and the city’s debt levy was approved at the same amount as 2022 at $2,553,000.
Full-time city wages are proposed to increase in 2023 by 5.8%, with part-time wages decreasing by 4.1% and volunteer wages increasing by 2.5%. Eden Prairie is expected to take on additional staff, including an additional police officer position and a fire administrative assistant position moving from part-time to full-time. For health insurance, there is a 1% decrease. Workers’ compensation is set to increase 17%.
Getschow shared the results of a city-wide survey beginning two years ago, with residents rating safety-wide aspects highly with a few crime-related concerns. Eden Prairie affordability was an issue, he said. City-wide goals focused on community well-being and safety; high-quality efficient services; a preserved and beautiful environment; sense of community; innovative and sustainable practices; and economic vitality.
The city held a public hearing at the meeting prior to approval, with two Eden Prairie residents participating. One voiced concerns about the transparency of the levy and budget process, while the other had further questions for council and city staff.
The 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Plan for the city was also unanimously approved following a public hearing, which had no participants. The purpose of the plan is to be a framework for planning the preservation and expansion of capital such as equipment, facilities and infrastructure, according to city documents. All projects over $20,000 will be brought back to the Eden Prairie City Council for final review and approval.
According to city documents, the plan includes over $303 million in projects spanning 13 categories, with the largest category being engineering with more than $173 million in planned projects. A full breakdown of the projects is available in the meeting packet.
Councilmember Kathy Nelson was not present at the meeting.
