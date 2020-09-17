The city finds creative COVID-19 work-arounds for Halloween
The Eden Prairie Parks and Recreation has announced its fall events for the community, bringing back some favorites and introducing a few new events beginning Friday, Sept. 25.
Three of the seven events are new, including the Boo! Drive Thru – a way to safely trick-or-treat through Miller Park on Halloween.
Most events require registration to allow for suggested distancing between families. Contact the city at edenprairiemn.com or call 952-949-8300 for more information about specific programs.
The community events include:
• Flick ‘n’ Float, 6–8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at the Aquatics Center.
Swim in the recreation pool while watching the movie “Hook.” Rated PG. The center provides the flick and the floats. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, a maximum of one adult may accompany each child. All children under 8 must have an adult actively participating in the water with them.
• Movie in the Park: “Jurassic Park” (free) Rated PG-13, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, Staring Lake Amphitheater.
Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks for a dinosaur adventure under the stars. Limited designated seating provides recommended space between households. Movie-goers may arrive up to 45 minutes before showtime to get a spot.
• Floating Pumpkin Patch, 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, at the Aquatics Center.
Tired of searching those dusty fields for the perfect pumpkin? Hunt for a pumpkin in the pool this year. The pool is open for recreational swimming throughout the event. Pre-register to ensure participation and pumpkin. Limited space available.
• The Great Pumpkin Path, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at the Riley-Jacques Farmstead.
Start Halloween festivities early by decorating or carving pumpkins to be displayed at the farmstead and in the park. Households register to pick up pumpkins from Marshall’s Farm Market, and then choose a time slot to walk the jack-o-lantern-lit trail. The walk is estimated to take 20 to 25 minutes and is along a paved, accessible path. Additional activities include art stations, a scavenger hunt and awards in five categories (funniest, scariest, best decorated, best carved and most original).
Staggered start times allow for social distancing and so younger children can attend early and the more adventurous later in the evening. Children must have an adult present, only one registration necessary per household.
• Not-So-Scary Nature Trail, 6-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24, at the Outdoor Center.
Halloween doesn’t have to be scary. Come and learn about all the not-so-scary things associated with Halloween.
During this educational event, walk the lantern-lit trail and learn about bats, owls, snakes, eagles and more while collecting a Halloween treat at each station. Arrive any time during your 30-minute time slot. Staggered start times to allow for social distancing and so younger children can attend early and the more adventurous in the dark. Registration required. Sign up here.
• Boo Drive-Thru, 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Miller Park.
Head out to the park for a drive-through Halloween experience, complete with costumed characters, car-window trick-or-treating, games, prizes and more. As an option, groups can also park their car in a designated area and take a spooky story stroll on a paved trail through the woods. Each registration is for one vehicle, maximum of four trick-or-treaters per vehicle. Oversized vehicles, including buses and campers, are not allowed.
Wear a costume if you’d like and feel free to decorate the car. Arrive any time during your 15-minute window to start trick-or-treating.
Entry is from Eden Prairie Road, a map and event details will be sent via email the week before the event.
There will be many activities, treats, and games for those of all ages.
Bring a non-expired, non-perishable food donation to fill the witch’s cauldron for PROP (propfood.org).
• The Pumpkin Roll-Down (free), 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Staring Lake sledding hill.
Smash, bash and crash your pumpkin down the 700-foot Staring Lake sledding hill. Bring your own carved, cleaned-out pumpkin (only pumpkins that are hollow, and free of lights and candles allowed). 15 families per 30-minute time slot, limit of five people per family and one pumpkin per person. Arrive any time during your time slot to roll your pumpkin, but do not arrive more than 10 minutes early. Fee covers environmentally-friendly composting of the pumpkins. $5 per family.
Info: edenprairie.org
