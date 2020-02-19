And, it appears the city will get a parade in 2020
The annual Eden Prairie State of the City luncheon featured reports by representatives of the chamber of commerce, the school district and the city, all who painted a positive picture for the present and the future.
City Manager Rick Getschow led the presentation by the city and helped attendees pay attention by incorporating a game of bingo into his delivery.
In his 20-plus minutes, Getschow discussed growth in the city and how the city continues to provide highly-rated services while providing for a safe, engaged population.
On growth, Getschow described commercial projects and housing developments that have been completed or are in the process of completion.
“If you follow the trend here, there is a demand for senior apartments, market-rate apartments and apartments that will [be developed] around transit-oriented development,” he said.
The development of the Southwest Light Rail is playing a part in the future.
Now amid construction for the light rail system, city residents will continue to see the building of bridges and a tunnel through 2022.
“In Eden Prairie alone, you have one major tunnel and five bridges,” Getschow said.
Though the building of the light rail will take time and probably provide for some transportation headaches in the near future, the final product will enhance Eden Prairie, he said.
In addition to road projects around the community, Getschow also pointed to the new Staring Lake Park year-round building that was completed this year and the new pickleball and basketball courts that have been added to the park landscape.
Energy and sustainability
Getschow described the progress on a sustainability policy that will include a climate action plan and is scheduled to be considered by the city council this spring.
In addition to the sustainability partnership with Xcel Energy, Getschow said the climate action plan will be a “citywide plan to be carbon neutral by at least 2050. There are several different ways to get at that. One way ... is through solar. We’ve ... put solar arrays on many of our buildings. We’ve covered our city center, our maintenance building, our water treatment plant. When we complete a solar array over our community center, we’ll be able to say that the city of Eden Prairie is 100 percent renewable when it comes to our own energy costs for the city.”
Transportation
Transportation needs are a “big chunk” of the municipality’s energy costs.
“As a city, we want to move to an all-electric fleet or a more-electric fleet,” Getschow said.
The city has electric vehicles, including two all-electric Ford F-250 pickups.
“We’re able to put a plow on those pickups and actually plow city streets.
These are vehicles that more than pay for themselves in terms of maintenance over time, so it’s not something that we’ve even had to say that we need to budget more for or raise our budget for,” he said.
The city manager also described how electric vehicles might become the norm.
“What we’re also looking at, and a few cities in California have done this, and that is moving to an all-electric police fleet. We may be one of the first cities in Minnesota to partner with Tesla and look at bringing in police squad cars that are all-electric,” Getschow said.
City services
The most recent city survey found that Eden Prairie, as compared with other cities its size across the country, is at or above the average.
“The survey is to ask how we’re doing, how we are as a community, how our services are as we get ready to build our budget, build our work plans,” Getschow said.
With the help of a survey company, a total of 36 community characteristics were identified and compared with other communities across the country.
Of the 36 characteristics identified with Eden Prairie, 28 placed the city above the national average. Some of these characteristics identified where the city stands as a place to visit, a place to retire, the ease in getting around, the sense of community, the amount of affordable housing and health care availability, among several others.
“In terms of the survey results, we’re a community that’s safe, we’re a community that provides a high level of city service, we have one of the premier park and recreation systems we think in the country as a city ...,” Getschow said.
He also compared Eden Prairie’s tax rates with those of similar-sized municipalities in the metro area and the city ranked in the middle to lower end of the rankings.
“In conclusion, our results came back very positively. We have a very good economy, but one issue is affordability of housing. Two things the city council has done recently is appoint a task force of residents to focus on housing, affordable housing, and variety of housing,” he said.
Getschow concluded his presentation, after three of the attendees had proclaimed “bingo,” with news about a new event in the city: a parade.
“Hopefully, a new signature event in Eden Prairie ... will be a parade. The Lions Club stepped up and said, as part of Schooner Days, they are going to bring a parade to Eden Prairie on May 30. So that’s something we’re very excited about having in the community in addition to all the other events that we have,” he said.
