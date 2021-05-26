Eagle Ridge Academy and International School track and field wrapped up the MCAA Conference Championship at Monticello High School May 20 with both teams finishing fourth out of six teams. The girls were three points back of third place.
The teams combined for three event champions to go along with 12 conference awards handed out (All-Conference for top-2 finish or all-conference honorable mention for third place).
In the girls meet, the Gryphons’ 4x100 meter relay team of Elsa Duclos, Molly DeMoss, Maren Adix and Ayayo Orwa won in 56.15 seconds ahead of West Lutheran’s runner-up time of 56.44 to garner all conference awards.
In the 3,200 meters it was a one-two finish for ERA freshmen with Greta Long edging out Ava Kletti 12:52.98 to 12:53.89, respectively. Seventh-grader Vivian Sindelar was fifth in 13:11.13.
Orwa was second in the 200 dash in 28.55, edging out Legacy Christian’s Erick Padilla (28.56).
All-conference honorable mention honors went to Adix who was third in the 100 hurdles in 18.86, Long was third in the 1,600 run in 5:55.57 and Orwa was third in the triple jump with a distance of 31-feet 1/4 inch.
In the boys meet, Gryphons senior Hudson Hutton-Lau won the 110 hurdles in 18.19 seconds to earn all conference honors while classmate Owen Hjerpe was fourth in 19.62. Hjerpe earned all conference distinction with a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 47.39.
Hutton-Lau was second in the long jump going 18 feet and junior Aaden Ross-Sax was second in the high jump clearing 5-8.
The 4x100 relay team of Noah Berger, Ben Odeh, Cade LaFavor and Hutton-Lau earned honorable mention with a second-place finish in 49.75. Spectrum won it in 48.23.
After the final home meet of the season at International School Minnesota on May 24, the Gryphons prepare for sections set for June 10 at a site to be determined.
