The Eden Prairie Duck Lake Association would like to invite the public to a ribbon-cutting event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 on the new Duck Lake Road Bridge near Prairie View School. Eden Prairie, Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, the Eden Prairie Duck Lake Association and participating community members will host the ceremony.
Residents around and near Duck Lake are celebrating the completion of the bridge and street project on Duck Lake Road that recombines two parts of the lake split since the early 1900s when fill was used to construct the road across the lake. According to a press release, this project includes badly needed bike trails and sidewalks that did not exist. Nearby residents have been complaining for years that the students walking to school on narrow shoulders were in danger of being hit by cars. The 150-foot bridge plus road and trail updates bring much-needed improvements to the corridor near two schools.
The project will benefit drivers, pedestrians, boaters and the health of the lake. Lake health is the goal of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, the release said, and their involvement and significant contribution to funding helped ensure that the fill be removed and a bridge constructed, allowing the lake to be closer to its natural state.
Other benefits of the project as noted by the city: restore over 7000 ft. sq. of lake bed, reduce lake level bounce after a storm on the west bay which has flooded over the road in the past, reduce habitat fragmentation, and increase lake volume by 107,000 gallons. The project also inspired the formation of the Eden Prairie Duck Lake Association EPDLA, a volunteer non-profit formed by the homeowners on all sides of Duck Lake with the mission to improve the health of the lake through involvement with the watershed district and the city.
All are welcome at the fishing pier on the bridge for the ribbon cutting. The winners of the Prairie View Elementary School student Watershed art contest will be announced at the event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.