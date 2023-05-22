The Eden Prairie Duck Lake Association would like to invite the public to a ribbon-cutting event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 on the new Duck Lake Road Bridge near Prairie View School. Eden Prairie, Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, the Eden Prairie Duck Lake Association and participating community members will host the ceremony.

bridge

The new Eden Prairie Duck Lake Road bridge.

Residents around and near Duck Lake are celebrating the completion of the bridge and street project on Duck Lake Road that recombines two parts of the lake split since the early 1900s when fill was used to construct the road across the lake. According to a press release, this project includes badly needed bike trails and sidewalks that did not exist. Nearby residents have been complaining for years that the students walking to school on narrow shoulders were in danger of being hit by cars. The 150-foot bridge plus road and trail updates bring much-needed improvements to the corridor near two schools.

