Student volunteers help raise awareness
Several years ago, Shreya R. Dixit died in a motor vehicle crash caused by a distracted driver.
With her memory still strongly present, volunteer representatives of the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation worked to draw attention to the dangers of distracted driving by distributing information to visitors at the Eden Prairie holiday festivities Sunday, July 4, at Round Lake in Eden Prairie.
The volunteers set up a booth with a variety of displays explaining their mission in minimizing all distracted driving for the safety of residents.
In all, the group collected nearly 150 signatures on a “Declaration of Safe Driving” board.
The volunteers, stationed at the group’s booth during the early and late evening hours at the park, were joined by other volunteers who made their way around the park handing out pamphlets and helping to direct people to the booth.
