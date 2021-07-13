EP15coDistractedDrivers2.jpg

People celebrating the 4th of July visited the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation’s booth at Round Lake to read about the dangers of distracted driving and talk to volunteers.

Student volunteers help raise awareness

Several years ago, Shreya R. Dixit died in a motor vehicle crash caused by a distracted driver.

With her memory still strongly present, volunteer representatives of the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation worked to draw attention to the dangers of distracted driving by distributing information to visitors at the Eden Prairie holiday festivities Sunday, July 4, at Round Lake in Eden Prairie.

The volunteers set up a booth with a variety of displays explaining their mission in minimizing all distracted driving for the safety of residents.

In all, the group collected nearly 150 signatures on a “Declaration of Safe Driving” board.

distracted drivers1

Nearly 150 people signed the “Declaration of Safe Driving” board that was set up at the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation booth staffed with student volunteers whose mission was to provide education about the dangers of distracted driving. The students set up their booth at Round Lake during 4th of July festivities in Eden Prairie.

The volunteers, stationed at the group’s booth during the early and late evening hours at the park, were joined by other volunteers who made their way around the park handing out pamphlets and helping to direct people to the booth.

EP15coDistractedDrivers3.jpg

Many educational boards were set up at a booth put together by volunteers of the Shreya R. Dixit Memorial Foundation at 4th of July festivities held at Round Lake in Eden Prairie.
Load comments