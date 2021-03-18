To the editor:
I was disappointed with the Eden Prairie City Council’s response to the Baker road presentation by Hennepin County Staff. The Council is listening to 300 residents and not hearing the 1,000’s that travel Baker Road every day.
The EP Police Department, EP Public Works Department, Hennepin County staff, families and school principal at Forest Hills School, families and staff at Agape Christi Academy and Liberty Baptist Church and other residents support the change.
The traffic engineering studies at the local, state, and national levels is overwhelming that the three-lane conversion is significantly safer and provides a calming, more comfortable diving, walking and biking experience.
Information about the road:
I have lived in both Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs where a change was made from a four-lane to three-lane and the results were extremely positive.
It reduced accidents, made entering and exiting the roadway easier, and was an improved and safer experience for bikers and pedestrians.
Walking along Baker Road is at times frightening. Last summer, my 12-year-old daughter and I were biking in the area (on Valley View) and she was hit by a car. The driver was at fault, but in talking with him he had difficulty seeing her because he was trying to navigate a left-hand turn onto Valley View across four lanes of traffic.
I encourage the county and city to review the research and reconsider the support for the three-lane conversion of Baker Road.
Craig Maus
Eden Prairie
